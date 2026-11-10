Maatrubhumi Trailer Review: Salman Khan unleashes his full grit for a battle to secure peace

Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace, starring Salman Khan in the lead role, is all set to hit theatres on December 4, 2026. Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the makers have unveiled the film's trailer, offering a glimpse into a story of courage, conflict, and a soldier's struggle to achieve peace.

Maatrubhumi Trailer Review

The 4-minute-and-35-second trailer of Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace follows a soldier who voluntarily ventures into the battlefield to initiate peace talks with the Chinese Army. However, what begins as a tale of camaraderie soon takes a dramatic turn when questions arise over territorial boundaries. This leads to an intense and gritty confrontation between the two sides, with individuals from both camps hoping to restore peace amid growing tensions.

Watch the trailer here:

Inspired by true events, the trailer also captures the family dynamics and emotional struggles of a soldier. Salman Khan plays an officer from the Bihar Regiment, with the action sequences focusing on hand-to-hand combat, courage, and the determination to maintain peace.

Unlike conventional films in the genre, the movie attempts to explore how emotions and personal struggles can be similar on both sides, while certain forces seek to manipulate the situation.

Apart from Salman Khan, Maatrubhumi features Nepali actor Anoop Bikram Shahi, Chitrangada Singh, Mukesh Rishi, Ankur Bhatia, Yashpal Sharma, Daya Shankar Pandey, Abhilash Chaudhary, Abhishree Sen, and others in key roles.

The film is produced by Salman Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films. The music is composed by Himesh Reshammiya, Meet Bros, Sajid Khan, Shamir Tandon, Ravi Basrur, and Ayaan Lall. Meanwhile, Fasahat Khan has handled the cinematography, while Mayuresh Sawant is in charge of editing.

Based on the book India's Most Fearless by Shiv Aroor, the film's story is written by Aroor and Suresh Nair, while Chintan Gandhi has penned the screenplay. Interestingly, the same book served as the primary inspiration for the Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi starrer Amaran, which was based on a different real-life account.

Salman Khan’s work front

Salman Khan was last seen in a lead role in the 2025 movie Sikandar, directed by AR Murugadoss. The action drama featured Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, and more in key roles. Later, he also made special appearances in the Marathi movie Raja Shivaji and the Saudi Arabian flick 7 Dogs.

Looking ahead, the actor will star in the tentatively titled Monster , directed by Vamshi Paidipally, co-starring Nayanthara.

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