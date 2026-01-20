Madhu Chopra says daughter Priyanka Chopra's success made brother Siddharth 'collateral damage': ‘Grew up on his own’

Priyanka Chopra is a successful actress known globally for her work in Bollywood, but before that, she had a pageantry background, having been awarded the Miss World title. Speaking about how chaotic the time was for their family, especially how it affected the life of brother Siddharth Chopra, their mom, Madhu, revealed that the chef had to grow up on his own. She recalled the days as being very busy for the parents, among whom their father worked as a doctor in the Indian Army, and how she herself had to support the successful daughter while managing her own career.

Priyanka Chopra’s mom details the tough times for her son Siddharth, who could not be cared for as much as his sister

Appearing on the Something Bigger show, Dr Madhu Akhouri Chopra spoke about how her daughter Priyanka Chopra’s achievements became a worrisome period in the life of her son, Siddharth Chopra. She and her working husband had to leave him alone a lot of the time because of their demanding schedules, which meant he had to grow up by himself. She shared, "Siddharth was the collateral damage to all of Priyanka's success because their dad (Dr. Ashok Chopra) was working, I was with Priyanka, and he just grew up on his own. He was a teenager at that time. He, I think, was collateral damage for me.”

Getting emotional about the moment in front of Rodrigo Canelas, she added, "When I think about it, these are certain things that you had to deal with." However, the 72-year-old thinks of her younger child as a blessed one who works hard, and when he sees him ‘struggling every day,’ feels that he has to count his blessings and wait for the result of it.

Siddharth Chopra has done hotel management studies and is said to be a professional chef leading The Mugshot Lounge in Koregaon Park, Pune. He also dips into the world of film production alongside his sister and mum. He got married to actress Neelam Upadhyaya in a lavish ceremony in August, 2024.

