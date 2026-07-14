Mahesh Manjrekar's wife Medha opens up on dealing with Cancer at 58: "Treatment took away my appetite..."

Medha Manjrekar, the Marathi actor and the wife of actor-filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar, opened up about a difficult phase of her life. In a recent social media post, the actress revealed that she has been diagnosed with Cancer at the age of 58, and she has been undergoing treatment for quite some time now.

Medha shared a series of pictures in a carousel post and thanked some of the close ones who remained with her through thick and thin. In one of the pictures, the actress is seen smiling with a shaved head. The caption reads, "There are journeys in life that change you forever. This has been one of them. As one phase of my treatment comes to an end and my birthday approaches, I find myself looking back. Not at the diagnosis. Not at the surgery. Not at the chemotherapy. Not at the radiation."

She added, "I remember grace. I remember the invisible hands that carried me every single day. People often ask me, 'How did you get through it?' The answer is simple. I never walked through it alone. Every time I felt I couldn't take another step, someone appeared to walk beside me. Looking back, I know those weren't coincidences. That was God's way of holding my hand."

The actress further wrote, "During this journey, I realised that God doesn’t always appear before us in a divine form. He came into my life as my Gurus, my doctors, my nurses, my family, my friends, and even as someone who was once a stranger but became a blessing. My Gurus taught me that surrender is not defeat—it is the highest form of faith. Once I surrendered, I stopped asking, “Why me?” and simply trusted that every challenge carried a deeper purpose. To my daughters… A mother spends her life believing she will always be the one holding her children’s hands. This journey reminded me that one day, without even realising it, the children begin holding their mother’s hand. Thank you for holding mine."

Medha thanked her husband, Mahesh, for his constant support. She wrote, “To Mahesh…Thank you for simply being there. Some journeys are never meant to be walked alone… And then there was my tribe… My sister, my co-sister. My incredible friends. You rewrote the meaning of love … You didn’t just stand by me. You showed up. You came home. You took turns being with me. You made me laugh. You prayed with me. You distracted me. You made sure I never had to face my hardest days alone. Some of you even travelled across continents just to spend time with me.”

The actress concluded it by mentioning her lost appetite, “When treatment took away my appetite, someone always knew what I could eat. A box of dhoklas, Soft idlis, Gulpapdi, and pani puri on the day I suddenly craved it. Simple food… Wrapped in extraordinary love. One friend suggested I drink my cranberry juice from a champagne glass. A tiny change in presentation… A big change in perspective.”

Medha's daughter and actor Saiee Manjrekar commented on the post and said, "Strongest galll". Singer Vishal Mishra commented, "Love you aai." Actress Priya Bapat wrote, "Medha Tai, you are an incredible woman."

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