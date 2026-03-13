Main Vaapas Aaunga Teaser: Diljit Dosanjh, Sharvari, Vedang Raina lead Imtiaz Ali's tale of love and longing

Imtiaz Ali is back with a film genre he does best. The ace filmmaker brought Diljit Dosanjh, Sharvari, Vedang Raina, and Naseeruddin Shah to tell a tragic love story that still lingers in the history of India’s partition. Main Vaapas Aaunga is an innocent and heartwarming story about an aged man who craves for the childhood romance he had to bid adieu because of the India-Pakistan partition. The teaser of the film has been unveiled. Take a look!

Main Vaapas Aaunga Teaser Out

Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali is set to bring his next tale on the big screen to make the audience emotional with his tragic story of love and longing. Main Vaapas Aaunga is his upcoming film that features Diljit Dosanjh, Sharvari, Vedang Raina, and Naseeruddin Shah. In the teaser, we can see Ali is trying to narrate a blooming romance that didn’t see the light of day because of the partition.

The 1-minute 13-second teaser opens with Diljit narrating the romantic story that continued to haunt a 78-year-old grandfather. Flashback to the time when the love of a beautiful woman and a handsome munda, from different religions, was in full bloom. The lovers played hide and seek with their emotions and expressed their admiration with a cute little gesture, unaware that a political decision would put the future of their tale into jeopardy.

Take a look at the teaser:

As the elderly man puts pen to paper to scribble his tragic tale, Diljit decided to bring everyone’s attention to the soulful story in the digital world. Light, camera, action, and the grandfather gets to relive the memories of his first love again, on the hospital bed.

Describing the movie, the makers penned, “In Imtiaz Ali’s world, love is never just a feeling. It is a journey that lingers in stolen glances, unfinished conversations, and memories that refuse to fade away. Main Vaapas Aaunga is one such journey - a story of love and longing.” Bankrolled by Applause Entertainment and music composed by AR Rahman, Main Vaapas Aaunga releases in theatres on June 12, 2026.

