Malaika Arora recalls being judged for parting ways with Arbaaz Khan, says ‘women have to bear the brunt of it daily’

Malaika Arora is a popular Bollywood personality, known for her ace dancing skills and addiction to staying fit and active. While she has made a life for herself in the industry, there was a time when she faced massive backlash and was subjected to societal judgment after her divorce from Arbaaz Khan. In an interview, the actress recalled dealing with criticism after her divorce.

Malaika Arora talks about her divorce from Arbaaz Khan

Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan stayed married for almost two decades before they finally called it quits in 2017. Even though the two maintained privacy and continued to silently co-parent their son, Arhaan Khan, Arora was subjected to a lot of backlash. In a podcast with India Today, the actress-dancer stated that the judgment and backlash not just came from the public, but also from her friends and family.

“I was questioned about all my choices at that point. Nonetheless, I’m so happy that I stuck by my choices. I have no regrets. I felt it was important for me to be happy. Nobody understands that; they are like, ‘How can you put your happiness first?’ But I was okay being on my own,” she further shared.

Arora went on to underline that we still live in a patriarchal society where women are judged daily, while no one bats an eye when a man does the same. Calling out the double standards, the Munni Badnaam Hui fame opined, “Unfortunately, those questions are never asked. Those eyebrows are never raised. At some level, it’s just understood that we live in a patriarchal society, and this is how things are. There is never any judgment when it comes to certain aspects in the case of men. Unfortunately, women have to bear the brunt of it daily.”

Malaika went on to share that if there’s a woman who moves away from the typical, she is no longer the ideal woman. “Things are said, and fingers are pointed,” she expressed, adding that one has to move away from that and set an example.

