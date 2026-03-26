Malaika Arora responds to dating rumors after being spotted with Sorab Bedi: ‘It’s irritating now’

Singlehood is not Malaika Arora’s concern. The actress has time and again emphasized her need to be a person herself before finding a man to validate her. During a conversation with Curly Tales, the Thamma star opened up on having multiple dating rumors surface about herself, including a recent one with Sorab Bedi. She also spoke about whether finding a partner has been troublesome as a single mother, firmly maintaining that all her relationships need to be on her own terms.

Malaika Arora responds to her continued dating rumors

On being asked about always being linked romantically to someone she’s spotted with, Malaika Arora was quick to shut down the speculations. Her most recent rumors involved Splitsvilla X6, a contestant, Sorab Bedi, with whom she has supposedly been friends for a long time. Addressing the constant flow of rumors, she said, “It’s irritating now. I just treat it as a joke.” Sharing how she and her son Arhaan Khan don’t take these link-ups seriously anymore, she added, “Arhaan and me, [we] have a good laugh about a lot of these things.”

Following her marriage of 19 years to Arbaaz Khan and their separation in 2017, the actress is known to have been dating Arjun Kapoor. The duo broke up back in 2024 after being together for 6 years. Addressing whether being a single mom to her and Arbaaz’s son, Arhaan, has affected her dating life in any way, she opened up about companionship at her age.

Malaika Arora said, “I can’t plan these things. If it has to happen, it will happen. Right now, I’m so happy exploring all of this that’s going on in my life, and I’m… [to] be able to build things from scratch [is] keeping me going. That’s what’s really motivating me, and I think yes, of course, companionship, a partner, all that is…it’s wonderful.” She added that though these aspects of life are beautiful, she’s not actively seeking them at the moment. She does not ‘need a partner.’

Sharing that she’s proud of being a self-made woman, the 52-year-old asserted that she does not need a man to fulfill her or complete her as a person. She concluded, saying, “If I have to be with somebody, I’ll do it on my own terms.”

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