Malaika Arora spotted out and about after Sunday brunch with friends in Mumbai; Watch Video

Bollywood star Malaika Arora was seen out and about on April 3, 2026, accompanied by her close friends in Mumbai. The diva turned heads in a chic printed jumpsuit that gave off an effortless boho vibe. Her friend, who held her hand, kept things casual in a white T-shirt paired with beige pants. Their appearance together once again caught attention.



Malaika Arora spotted with her pals in the city



In the past, speculations around Malaika and Harsh Mehta have surfaced online. On October 29, 2025, she attended Enrique Iglesias’ concert in Mumbai with him. The two were seen chatting throughout the evening, drawing attention from fellow attendees. As they exited the venue separately, the moment quickly sparked dating rumors, with social media buzzing over their apparent closeness and repeated sightings together in public spaces.

The buzz only intensified a month later when Malaika and Harsh were spotted at the Mumbai airport towards the end of November. Though they made an effort to avoid walking together, their coordinated timing didn’t go unnoticed. Harsh even tried to keep a low profile by partially hiding his face behind a mask. However, paparazzi managed to capture enough glimpses, prompting fans to connect the dots and further speculate about their relationship status.



Other celebs in attendance



Apart from the rumored couple, several familiar faces were also seen during the outing. Malaika’s sister Amrita Arora arrived with her husband Shakeel Ladakh. Matka King actor Kritika Kamra was seen alongside her presenter-husband Gaurav Kapur, while Rhea Chakraborty also joined the gathering, making it a star-studded outing.

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