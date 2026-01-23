Mammootty's upcoming film titled 'Padayaatra'; Mammukka and director Adoor Gopalakrishnan reunite after 32 years

After a gap of 32 years, one of the most celebrated collaborations in Malayalam cinema is set to return to the big screen. Mammootty has reunited with legendary filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan. After days of speculation, the makers have officially announced the title of their much-awaited project.



Mammootty's new film titled Padayaatra



The film is titled Padayaatra, and the announcement was made with the release of the title poster. The visual features a lone man walking forward, leaving behind a trail of footsteps, symbolising a journey and new beginnings. The film is produced by Mammukka himself under his banner Mammootty Company, marking the production house’s eighth venture.

The pooja ceremony and title reveal for Padayaatra took place on January 23, 2026, officially marking the reunion of the iconic duo. Adoor Gopalakrishnan has previously stated that Mammootty’s face came to his mind while writing the central character of the new film, underscoring the depth of their creative bond.

About the film Padayaatra



Padayaatra is helmed by Adoor Gopalakrishnan, who has also penned the story, screenplay and dialogues, along with KV Mohan Kumar. The project includes Shehnad Jalal as the cinematographer, Praveen Prabhakar as editor, Shaji Naduvil as art director and Mujeeb Majeed as music composer.

The Mammootty-Adoor collaboration has previously resulted in three landmark films namely Anantharam that released in 1987, Mathilukal which came out in 1990, and Vidheyan in 1993. While Anantharam featured Ashokan in the central role with Mammootty in a pivotal part, the latter two films saw Mammootty deliver phenomenal performances as Vaikom Muhammad Basheer and Bhaskara Patelar. Notably, Mammootty won the National Award for Best Actor for both Mathilukal and Vidheyan.



Mammootty and Adoor's work front



Mammootty was last seen in a cameo appearance in Adhvaith Nayar’s Chatha Pacha: The Ring of Rowdies, while Adoor’s previous directorial was Pinneyum.

