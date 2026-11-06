Manish Malhotra’s Diwali Bash PICS: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal put their best fashion foot forward

Manish Malhotra’s much-awaited Diwali bash turned into a star-studded affair, with Bollywood celebrities arriving in their festive best to celebrate the occasion. From dazzling sarees and statement lehengas to elegant ethnic ensembles, the evening was a spectacular display of glamour, style, and traditional fashion. Several of the industry's biggest names made heads turn with their sartorial choices, making the celebration a visual treat for fashion enthusiasts.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Kareena Kapoor Khan serve festive glamour

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made a stunning appearance in a gorgeous red saree, embracing timeless elegance. She was accompanied by Abhishek Bachchan, who looked dapper in a black outfit. Kareena Kapoor Khan brought the sparkle in a glamorous golden sequin saree, while Saif Ali Khan complemented her look in a classic black kurta. Vicky Kaushal was seen in a maroon sherwani. Madhuri Dixit added a vibrant touch to the celebrations in a beautiful pink saree paired with a matching corset blouse.

Kriti Sanon opted for a pastel blue halter-neck kurti paired with matching pants. Janhvi Kapoor brought dramatic glamour to the occasion in a striking striped fishtail lehenga. Ananya Panday embraced the festive sparkle in a dazzling lehenga. Sara Ali Khan, on the other hand, looked radiant in an intricately embellished red lehenga. Suhana Khan looked elegant in a richly detailed brocade lehenga. Karan Johar opted for a sophisticated black ethnic ensemble. Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna and son Aarav twinned in elegant white outfits.

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