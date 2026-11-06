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Manish Malhotra’s Diwali Bash PICS: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal put their best fashion foot forward

Bollywood stars graced Manish Malhotra's star-studded Diwali party.

By Netra Brid
Published on Nov 06, 2026  |  01:36 PM IST |  293K
PC: Pinkvilla
PC: Pinkvilla

Manish Malhotra’s much-awaited Diwali bash turned into a star-studded affair, with Bollywood celebrities arriving in their festive best to celebrate the occasion. From dazzling sarees and statement lehengas to elegant ethnic ensembles, the evening was a spectacular display of glamour, style, and traditional fashion. Several of the industry's biggest names made heads turn with their sartorial choices, making the celebration a visual treat for fashion enthusiasts.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Kareena Kapoor Khan serve festive glamour

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made a stunning appearance in a gorgeous red saree, embracing timeless elegance. She was accompanied by Abhishek Bachchan, who looked dapper in a black outfit. Kareena Kapoor Khan brought the sparkle in a glamorous golden sequin saree, while Saif Ali Khan complemented her look in a classic black kurta. Vicky Kaushal was seen in a maroon sherwani. Madhuri Dixit added a vibrant touch to the celebrations in a beautiful pink saree paired with a matching corset blouse. 

Kriti Sanon opted for a pastel blue halter-neck kurti paired with matching pants. Janhvi Kapoor brought dramatic glamour to the occasion in a striking striped fishtail lehenga. Ananya Panday embraced the festive sparkle in a dazzling lehenga. Sara Ali Khan, on the other hand, looked radiant in an intricately embellished red lehenga. Suhana Khan looked elegant in a richly detailed brocade lehenga. Karan Johar opted for a sophisticated black ethnic ensemble. Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna and son Aarav twinned in elegant white outfits.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with Abhishek and Kareena Kapoor with Saif Ali Khan

Karan Johar and Vicky Kaushal

Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna, Aarav and Madhuri Dixit

Kriti Sanon and Janhvi Kapoor

Sara, Ananya, Suhana

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