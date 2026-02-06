Manoj Bajpayee and Neeraj Pandey take down promotional material of Ghooskhor Pandat following backlash: “I respect the emotions and concerns”

Ever since the teaser of director Neeraj Pandey’s upcoming film, Ghooskhor Pandat, was revealed, the audience has been expressing their reservations about the film’s title. Taking notice of the backlash coming their way, the filmmaker decided to take down all promotional content for the moment. Actor Manoj Bajpayee, who was leading the film, also issued a clarification. Read on!

Manoj Bajpayee and Neeraj Pandey issue statements after Ghooskhor Pandat backlash

In the wake of the incessant backlash surrounding their upcoming film, Ghooskhor Pandat, filmmaker Neeraj Pandey and actor Manoj Bajpayee released official statements. Through his note, the director stated that his fictional cop drama does not comment on or represent any caste, religion, or community. “The term 'Pandat' is used simply as a colloquial name for a fictional character,” he clarified, adding that he approached his work with a deep sense of responsibility.

Having said that, he acknowledged the sentiments of the audience that were hurt by the title of the film. Hence, they decided to take down all promotional materials for the time being. Soon after, The Family Man actor, Manoj Bajpayee reposted his statement and shared his two cents on the matter. He started by mentioning that he respects the emotions and concerns of the people and takes them seriously.

The star further expressed, “When something you are part of causes hurt to some people, it makes you pause and listen.” Bajpayee underscored that playing the lead in the film was about portraying a flawed individual and his journey of self-realisation. “This was not meant to be a statement about any community,” he highlighted. The actor also reiterated Neeraj’s decision to take down the film’s content, reflecting the seriousness with which the concerns are being taken.

For the unaware, a petition has been filed stating that the title is defamatory to a certain section of society. According to NDTV, the plea urges the government to take appropriate action against Netflix. Directed by Ritesh Shah and Neeraj Pandey, the movie also stars Nushrratt Bharuccha, Shraddha Das, and Kiku Sharda.

