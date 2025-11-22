Manoj Bajpayee confirms The Family Man Season 4 after latest edition ended on cliffhanger, says ‘Jaldi milte hain’

Manoj Bajpayee-starrer The Family Man Season 3 released on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video on November 21, 2025. Created by the duo Raj & DK, the show returned with a seven-episode season, arriving four years after its previous edition.

With the latest season ending on a cliffhanger, several fans wondered whether it would return for a fourth instalment. Now, Manoj himself has confirmed the same while replying to a user online.

Manoj Bajpayee confirms The Family Man Season 4

A user on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) took to their handle to share a question for creators Raj & DK, asking whether the show would return with a new season.

The netizen wrote, “Binged Season 3 of Family Man the whole day, and you guys left it on such a cliffhanger! Not done, Raj and DK. At least tell us: is the season over, or will you be releasing the remaining episodes later? Kudos for the great work BTW.”

While the creators did not respond, the leading man, Manoj Bajpayee, stepped in and replied. He said, “Sabka jawab 4th season me hoga! Jaldi milte hain.” (All answers will be given in the 4th season! See you soon.)

Here’s the official post

More about The Family Man Season 3

The Family Man Season 3 introduces a new conflict erupting in the borderlands of Northeast India. With villagers already enduring various hardships, the government attempts to enforce a peace treaty with a leading activist to ensure their welfare.

As Srikant Tiwari accompanies Chief Gautam Kulkarni to the peace negotiation, tragedy strikes at the hands of a new enemy, making matters worse. When Srikant begins his mission to track down the person responsible, he is framed for the crime himself, forcing him and his family to go off the grid.

How Srikant manages to escape this conundrum and outsmart his new adversaries using his sharp skills forms the central narrative of the season.

Apart from Bajpayee, the show also had Sharib Hashmi, Priyamani, Ashlesha Thakur, Vedant Sinha, Shreya Dhanwanthary, and several others reprising their roles. Additionally, Jaideep Ahlawat and Nimrat Kaur joined the cast as the primary antagonists.

