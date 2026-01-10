Mardaani 3 new release date: Rani Mukerji starrer prepones premiere to January 30, fierce FIRST poster out

Rani Mukerji will be back in one of her most beloved forms! Shivani Shivaji Roy, who was previously all set to return to the screens on February 27, will now return even sooner. On January 10, Yash Raj Films announced the preponement of the release date of Mardaani 3 to January 30, 2026. Along with the release, a new first poster of the upcoming premiere was shared with the world, starring the titular character in her fierce avatar.

The cop thriller franchise of Mardaani was previously confirmed for another part, with the makers eyeing a February release. Amid all the excitement, YRF has shared renewed plans for the viewers who can now experience the film, Mardaani 3, in cinemas sooner from January 30 onwards. A newly released poster showed Rani Mukerji in her role as Shivani Shivaji Roy crouching at the edge of what appears to be a boxing ring. The caption reads, “She won’t stop, until she rescues them all!” With a weapon in one hand, a grim expression on her face, and a ferocity in her eyes, she looks more than ready to take on the evil.

Check out the first poster below.

A throng of missing young girls stands behind her with naive faces and hopeful eyes showcasing the storyline of the third installment of the film. With Rani Mukerji reprising her role as the fearless policewoman who forges ahead for the good of the world and takes on bad people in the society, an increased interested is expected form the fans of the series.

Directed by Abhiraj Minawala and produced by Aditya Chopra, Mardaani 3 is challenging a different societal issue this time around, gearing up to spread awareness among viewers. Shivani Shivaji Roy is said to be in a race against time to rescue and save numerous girls missing from their homes. One of the most loved cop universes of Indian cinema, the film is gearing up for one more anticipatory run on the big screens.

ALSO READ: Mukesh Bhatt clarifies why Emraan Hashmi’s Awarapan 2 shifted its release date: ‘I’m not scared of Dhurandhar 2 and Toxic’