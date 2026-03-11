Mardaani 3 on OTT: When and where to watch Rani Mukerji’s action thriller

Rani Mukerji returned to tell another important story with the third instalment of the Mardaani franchise. After succeeding at the box office and emerging as the third-highest-grossing Hindi film of 2026, after Border 2 and O’Romeo, Mardaani 3 is finally making its way to OTT. The audience can stream the film on Netflix starting March 27, 2026. Read on!

Mardaani 3 on OTT

Rani Mukerji returned as Shivani Shivaji Roy in Abhiraj Minawala directorial, Mardaani 3. After its successful theatrical run, the action-thriller is making its debut on Netflix. According to a report by OTT Play, the film will be premiering on the OTT giant on March 27, 2026. The date is estimated based on the eight-week window after its theatrical launch in India. Backed by Yash Raj Films, the movie was theatrically released on January 30, 2026. That said, the makers have yet to make an official announcement.

About Mardaani 3

In the gritty cop drama, SSP Shivani Shivaji Roy goes into the dark alleys to fight the underworld and mafia responsible for the disappearance of 93 girls. In the bid to take down the beggar mafia syndicate and save the girls, the officer confronts some of the fierce and astute villains.

After watching Rani’s impactful and moving performance in the film, her longtime friend and co-star, Shah Rukh Khan, was in awe. Hence, he took to social media and expressed, “Just from the heart….to my Rani ‘Mardaani’ all my best wishes. I am sure you will be feisty, strong & compassionate in Mardaani 3 like u are in the real world too.” Helmed by Abhiraj Minawala, the film also stars Janki Bodiwala along with Mallika Prasad, who became the first female villain in the franchise.

Rani Mukerji’s work front

After receiving love from SRK for her performance, Rani joined the impressive ensemble cast of his upcoming movie, King. The Siddharth Anand directorial will also feature Suhana Khan in her first commercial film. They will be joined by Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Raghav Juyal, Abhay Verma, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi, and others. King is scheduled for a theatrical release on December 24, 2026.

