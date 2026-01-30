Mardaani 3 Twitter review: 7 tweets to read before watching Rani Mukerji in action

Rani Mukerji has been extensively promoting her actioner, Mardaani 3, over the past weeks. The movie finally hit cinemas, and social media has been buzzing with reviews of the actor’s latest release. If you’re thinking of watching Rani in action on 70 mm, then you must consider reading these fan reviews.

Mardaani 3 Twitter reviews

Mardaani 3 is the third instalment in the franchise, starring Rani Mukerji. The mass entertainer focused on unearthing the dark lanes of the beggar mafia and child trafficking. Rani dons the uniform of a diligent cop, IPS officer Shivani Shivaji Roy, as she fights Amma’s goons to protect the innocent in this gritty, gripping, and thrilling actioner.

Today (January 30, 2026) the made its theatrical debut and has succeeded in entertaining a section of the audience. Having said that, many had their own reservations about the film.

According to a X (formerly Twitter) user, the movie is a blockbuster. The user also penned, “#RaniMukerji delivers a powerful performance and completely carries the film on her shoulders. Her screen presence, dialogue delivery, and expressions make the character feel real and fearless. This is easily one of her strongest performances in the Mardaani franchise.”

Sharing his review of Abhiraj Minawala’s film, another one stated that this is the third time Rani has proved that she is the best female cop in Bollywood. A third was quick to report, “Dark, gripping, unmissable. Mardaani 3 proves once again why Shivani is every criminal’s nightmare.” Another user expressed that Mardaani 3 is a must-watch movie. “Strong message, intense drama & edge-of-the-seat moments! #Mardaani3 proves why this franchise is truly special,” the fan said.

Sharing his two cents about the film, another X user expressed, “Dark crime. Real issues. Strong cinema. #Mardaani3 grips you tight as Shivani Shivaji Roy takes on human trafficking in Mumbai.”

Check out the tweets:

Apart from Rani Mukerji, Mardaani 3 also stars Janki Bodiwala, Mallika Prasad, Jisshu Sengupta, Mikhail Yawalkar, and Indraneel Bhattacharya. Written by Aayush Gupta, it is bankrolled by Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Rani Mukerji recalls National Award win alongside Shah Rukh Khan: ‘Hum dono bachchon ke tarah the…’