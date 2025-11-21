‘Masi’ Priyanka Chopra and ‘Masa’ Nick Jonas send love and gifts to Parineeti Chopra’s son Neer— See Pic

Parineeti Chopra has given fans another heartwarming update about her newborn son, Neer. The actress shared a sweet story on social media, revealing that baby Neer is already receiving love and adorable gifts from Mimi masi Priyanka Chopra, Nick masa, and little Malti didi. Posting a picture of the thoughtful presents, Parineeti added a cheerful note saying that “Neer is getting spoilt already,” giving fans a glimpse of the warm welcome the newest family member is receiving.

Parineeti and her husband, politician Raghav Chadha, welcomed their baby boy on October 20, 2025. The couple had first announced his birth on Instagram with the message, “He’s finally here! Our baby boy. And we literally can’t remember life before.” While fans had been eager to learn more, the couple waited nearly a month before revealing his name publicly.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha reveal baby name ‘Neer’

This week, Parineeti and Raghav shared two calming photographs, showing them gently kissing their son’s feet while keeping his face hidden. Their caption read, "Our hearts found peace in an eternal drop of life. We named him Neer — pure, divine, limitless.”

The name Neer means “water” in Sanskrit and Hindi, symbolising purity and the essence of life. A source told ETimes that the name also carries a personal touch. “Nee comes from Parineeti, and R is the initial of Raghav. Together, they form Neer,” the source said.

Soon after Parineeti and Raghav revealed their baby’s name, social media was filled with reactions. Priyanka Chopra showed her love by liking the post, while Varun Dhawan dropped heart emojis. Gauahar Khan congratulated the couple, and stars including Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday, Rajkummar Rao, Mrunal Thakur, and Alaya F also reacted to the announcement.

