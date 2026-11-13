Mauja Hi Mauja Release Date: Akshay Kumar, Raashii Khanna, and Vidya Balan starrer set to hit cinemas in February 2027

Akshay Kumar's upcoming film, Mauja Hi Mauja, has been in the headlines for its release date for a long time. The family comedy-drama, directed by Anees Bazmee, was earlier reported to hit the big screens on December 4, 2026; however, the plan was later scrapped. Now, producer Dil Raju himself has shared a major update.

At the success meet of Ramayana in Hyderabad, its Telugu distributor Dil Raju spoke about his upcoming slate of releases, which included an update on Mauja Hi Mauja. Addressing the press, Dil Raju confirmed that the Akshay Kumar-Anees Bazmee film will hit theatres in February 2027. He said, “Since all of you are from the Telugu media, we tend to give a little less coverage to Bollywood, right? Right now, we have a film with Salman Khan that is in its final stages of completion. It will release in March, during Eid. Similarly, we have completed a film with Akshay Kumar, which will release in February. Today, in Bollywood, SVCC (Sri Venkateswara Creations) is a major production house making films with two big superstars.”

Backed by Dil Raju’s Sri Venkateswara Creations, the family comedy-drama is currently in post-production. The makers recently wrapped up a promotional song shoot, after which Raashii Khanna shared a few behind-the-scenes moments with her co-stars and the team.

Sharing a series of pictures, she wrote, “Every film has a story on screen, but sometimes the real fun happens when the cameras aren’t rolling! #MaujaHiMauja was one of those shoots that felt more like a vacation than work. From the unstoppable laughter to Ludo games, dumb charades, carrom matches, and all the madness in between, there was never a dull moment. And clearly, not every memory is meant to be a dignified one! Akshay sir, Vidya ma’am and Anees sir, thank you for making this journey so much fun. The film may be wrapped, but I have a feeling the stories from this set will keep us laughing for a long time!”

For the unversed, Mauja Hi Mauja stars Akshay Kumar in the lead role, along with Raashii Khanna and Vidya Balan. The movie marks the reunion of Akki and Vidya Balan after Mission Mangal (2019). It also serves as the fourth collaboration between Khiladi Kumar and director Anees Bazmee. They previously worked together in Welcome (2007), Singh Is Kinng (2008), and Thank You (2011).

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

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