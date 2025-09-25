Meet 4-year-old internet star Treesha Thosar of Marathi film Naal 2, who earned praise from legend Kamal Haasan

The 71st National Film Awards felicitation ceremony took place on September 23, 2025, with several celebrities, including Shah Rukh Khan, Mohanlal, Rani Mukerji, and many more, being honored. However, amid them, the actress who caught everyone’s attention was child artist Treesha Thosar.

According to reports, Treesha is said to be the youngest recipient to receive the prestigious honor, making history at the age of 4. But who is this young actress? Let’s take a look.

Who is Treesha Thosar?

Treesha Thosar is the 4-year-old actress who received the Best Child Artist award from President Droupadi Murmu at the 71st National Film Awards 2025. The actress received the honor for her performance in the film Naal 2.

Treesha portrayed the role of Revati Lokhande aka Chimi in the Marathi-language drama film. As the young actress bagged the award, actors including Shah Rukh Khan were seen giving her a thunderous round of applause.

Following her win, the child actress expressed her excitement on social media, which is handled by her mother, Gauthami Thosar. In the post, Treesha conveyed her gratitude for the award and thanked everyone who supported her.

She wrote, “My parents and grandparents hugged each other tightly, crying their hearts out—clapping, crying, and smiling all at once. I still don’t fully understand what I have achieved, but I do know this much—that through this award, the name of my Maharashtra state and my entire family has been elevated.”

See the full post here:

As Treesha basks in the joy of becoming a National Award winner, legendary actor Kamal Haasan also penned a note of appreciation for her. The actor acknowledged that she had broken his own record at the National Awards.

The actor took to his social media handle and wrote, “Dear Ms. Treesha Thoshar, my loudest applause goes to you. You’ve beaten my record, as I was already six when I got my first award! Way to go, madam. Keep working on your incredible talent. My appreciation to your elders in the house.”

More about Naal 2

Naal 2 is a drama film that follows the life of Chimi and how she navigates various challenges rooted in her family. Directed by Sudhakar Reddy Yakkanti, the film is the second installment in the Naal film series.

The movie also had Shrinivas Pokale, Nagraj Manjule, Devika Daftardar, and many more in key roles.

