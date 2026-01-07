Meet a 26-year-old actor who comes from an influential film family and has a connection with Ranbir Kapoor

A young and upcoming Bollywood star is currently entertaining the audience with his war movie. Even though he comes from an influential film family, he doesn’t consider it his legacy to live by. We are talking about mega star Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan’s grandson, Agastya Nanda. Read on to know how he is related to Ranbir Kapoor.

Meet Agastya Nanda

Agastya Nanda was born to businessman Nikhil Nanda and columnist-author Shweta Bachchan (Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter). The 26-year-old actor made his acting debut in 2023 with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. Nanda, who studied at Sevenoaks School in London and later went to New York University, also has an elder sister, Navya Naveli Nanda.

Born in a family of actors and entrepreneurs, Agastya has the skills to become an established actor and the capabilities to make it into the business world. Recently, he played the role of late Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, PVC, in Sriram Raghavan’s biographical war film, Ikkis. Currently, the world is enjoying his caliber and giving positive reviews about his acting.

While he is linked to the Bachchans on his maternal side, Agastya thinks that it’s not his legacy to carry. During an interactive session with IMDb, Nanda said, “I don’t take that pressure in the slightest because that’s not my legacy to own.” He further stated that his surname is Nanda as he is his father’s son first. Hence, he is focusing on making him proud.

There have been speculations of Agastya dating Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan. But neither him nor Suhana opened up about their alleged relationship.

Not many know that Agastya is also associated with the Kapoor family and is a distant relative of Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, and Ranbir Kapoor. Earlier, Armaan Jain explained his connection with the Kapoors in the show Dining With The Kapoors. Jain shared that Raj Kapoor is one of the four kids of Prithviraj Kapoor and Ramsarni Kapoor.

Raj Kapoor got married to Krishna Kapoor, and they were blessed with five children: Randhir Kapoor, Ritu Nanda, Rishi Kapoor, Rima Jain, and Rajiv Kapoor. Among them, Ritu Nanda married Rajan Nanda, who had Nitasha and Nikhil Nanda. Nikhil Nanda married Shweta Bachchan and was blessed with Agastya and Navya. Rishi Kapoor married Neetu Kapoor. Their children are Riddhima Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor. This is how Agastya is related to the Kapoor clan.

Coming back to Agastya’s debut on the big screen, Ikkis also marks the final film of legendary actor Dharmendra. They are joined by Jaideep Ahlawat, Simar Bhatia, Sikander Kher, and many others.

