Meet actor born into royal family worth more than Rs 5000 cr, rose to fame in Aamir Khan’s film, has a connection to Kareena Kapoor

In today’s edition of ‘Meet the actor’, we bring to you the story of a royalty who might not have inherited the title of a princess, but she definitely deserves one. Born to the 9th Nawab of Pataudi, this actress followed in her mother's footsteps and entered the entertainment industry. A perfect blend of beauty and brains, she found her calling in books and has authored a bestseller. Read on to know more about Soha Ali Khan.

Meet actor Soha Ali Khan

Soha Ali Khan is the daughter of former Indian cricket captain Mansoor Ali Khan and actress Sharmila Tagore. Since her dad was the 9th Nawab of Pataudi, she would have been a princess if the royal titles had not been abolished. Before stepping into the acting realm, she graduated from Oxford and holds a master's degree in International Relations from the London School of Economics and Political Science.

Upon her return, Soha took a bank job and was reportedly receiving an INR 2,20,000 per annum salary. According to Enrichest, her family's total wealth and assets are worth more than Rs 5000 crore.

But soon she left her bank job and stepped into the Indian film industry with a Bengali film, Iti Srikanta, back in 2004. The same year, she made her Hindi film debut with Shahid Kapoor in Dil Maange More. Despite doing multiple movies in Bollywood, her breakthrough came with the action-drama film Rang De Basanti, co-starring Aamir Khan, Siddharth, Atul Kulkarni, Sharman Joshi, Kunal Kapoor, R. Madhavan, and others.

She was next seen in movies like Tum Mile, Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster Returns, Ghayal: Once Again, Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3, and an award-winning short film, Soundproof. Last year, Soha made the audience scream with her scary performance in Vishal Furia’s Chhorii 2, along with Nushrratt Bharuccha.

Amid starring in films, hosting TV shows, and featuring in web shows, she also put pen to paper and came out with her debut novel, The Perils of Being Moderately Famous, in 2017. Categorized as a biography, the book was well accepted by readers. On the personal front, Soha is the sister of Saif Ali Khan, who was crowned the 10th Nawab of Pataudi at his birth. Since he’s married to Kareena Kapoor Khan, it makes Soha her sister-in-law.

Soha is also married to actor and her 99 co-star Kunal Kemmu, who recently turned to direction. Together, they have a little girl named Inaaya Naumi Khemu.

