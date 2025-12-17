Meet the actor who faced hair loss at 19, debuted at 22, and is smashing box office records with his new film

Not legacy, but only talent can help a person survive decades in the Indian film industry, and this actor is a shining proof of that. Even though he was born to legendary actor Vinod Khanna, he made a mark in the industry only with his hard work, determination, and a lot of patience. If you haven't guessed already, we are talking about the talented Akshaye Khanna!

Born in 1975, Khanna followed in the footsteps of his father and stepped into the acting realm in 1997. In his debut film titled Himalay Putra, Akshaye Khanna shared the screen with his dad Vinod Khanna, along with actors like Hema Malini, Danny Denzongpa, and Amrish Puri. In the same year, he played the role of a courageous army man in JP Dutta's war drama film, Border. The action-packed entertainer became a massive hit, with him winning multiple accolades for playing Dharamvir Singh Bhan.

Akshaye Khanna suffered from hair loss as a teenager

But before he could become a household name, Akshaye started losing hair as a teenager. The Dil Chahta Hai actor suffered premature hair loss at the age of 19, which affected his confidence. While talking to Mid-Day, he shared that it started very young. "For me, it felt like a pianist losing his fingers. Until you truly make peace with it, it keeps troubling you," Akshaye expressed, adding that this could lead to actors losing a couple of years from their careers.

"How you appear is extremely important. You can hide your body, but never your face. At 19 or 20, it feels catastrophic. Heartbreaking. It can kill you mentally," he recalled. But despite all the roadblocks, he continued to win hearts through films like Aa Ab Laut Chalen, Taal, Hungama, Hulchul, Race, and more.

But sadly, a couple of projects failed to work their magic on the box office, and soon after, he took a sabbatical of four years. In 2016, he returned with the action cop comedy Dishoom and was later seen in successful projects like Mom, Section 375, and Drishyam 2. But the breakthrough came when he portrayed Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb in Vicky Kaushal-led Chhaava.

Akshaye Khanna wins hearts with Dhurandhar

Currently, he is smashing box office records with his latest release, Dhurandhar, in which he plays a character inspired by Rehman Dakait. Amid the massive success of his movie, the star was recently spotted performing puja at his Alibaug home.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: Where is Akshaye Khanna amidst Dhurandhar success? Actor’s Alibaug home video goes viral