Meet actor who once lived in a corridor, worked as AD in Mardaani 2, debut with Ajay Devgn shelved, and returned with a historic love story

Despite being the nephew of B-town veteran Chunky Panday, cousin to Ananya Panday, and bestie to Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, this lad struggled his way to become a household name. This young and upcoming Bollywood actor made headlines with his debut movie, Saiyaara. Yes, we are talking about Ahaan Panday. Read on to know more about him!

Meet actor Ahaan Panday

Mohit Suri’s Saiyaara brought Ahaan Panday fame, making him the centre of discussions. While the world is aware of his impeccable acting skills, let's dig deep to find more about him. Born on December 23, 1997, to Chikki and Deanne Panday, Ahaan had a humble upbringing.

His elder sister, Alanna Panday, is a famous social media influencer living abroad. In his sister’s YouTube video, the actor once admitted that he’s the least pampered child in his house. Contrary to what people would believe, as a kid, he used to live in a corridor for seven years. According to him, he resided in a room built in a corridor with an exit on one side, and his dad's and Dadi’s bedrooms on the other.

Before making his historical debut with Saiyaara, Ahaan worked as a fashion model and worked for some brands. His first experience of a set was during his assistant director days in films like Mardaani 2, Freaky Ali, Rock On 2, and The Railway Men. Like many budding B-town stars, he also tried his luck in films multiple times. Earlier, he was supposed to make his big debut with Ajay Devgn in a superhero movie. But sadly, the film was shelved after Devgn stepped down.

Ahaan then continued to train under Yash Raj Films. He was groomed by Aditya Chopra himself for over seven years before he was signed on as the next big YRF hero. He was also making videos on social media, but deleted his profile after he grabbed the opportunity to lead the musical romantic movie. Apart from being an actor, he also has a knack for writing. The 27-year-old actor also acted in short films like Fifty and Jollywood.

His debut Hindi movie, Saiyaara, with Aneet Padda, became a major commercial success. The movie is reportedly the highest-grossing Indian romantic film of all time.

