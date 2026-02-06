Meet actor who started as an assistant director, debut movie got shelved, returned with Vikrant Massey and is set to star in a survival thriller

This young star was born in a Bollywood family, frequenting sets with her parents. As she grew up, she got sucked into the world of filmmaking and experienced what goes into making a good movie. Years later, the actress decided to make her acting debut, but sadly, her first film got shelved. Having said that, she is all set to entertain the audience with her upcoming survival film with Adarsh Gourav. Yes, we are referring to Shanaya Kapoor.

Meet actor Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Kapoor is the daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor. Since childhood, she has seen her parents star in movies and shows, mesmerizing and exposing her to the world of entertainment. Before stepping into the industry, she decided to take a degree in management and explored modelling for a while.

Shanaya then worked behind the scenes on Janhvi Kapoor’s Gunjan Saxena as an Assistant Director. This experience gave her insights into filmmaking, which later helped her during her acting debut. Just like Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra, Ananya Panday, and others, Karan Johar was also supposed to launch Shanaya with her debut film Bedhadak, alongside Lakshya and Gurfateh Pirzada.

Posters were made, and the movie was making headlines, but sadly, it was shelved. The scrapping of her first film affected the actress who wanted to be an actress since childhood. While talking to KJo on Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives, her mother, Maheep, revealed that she was traumatised. But finally, last year, she played the leading lady in the romantic drama film, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, starring Vikrant Massey. Having said that, Shanaya is still eyeing to deliver a commercially successful movie that tops the charts.

Sister to Jahaan Kapoor and cousin to Arjun Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, and Harshvardhan Kapoor, Shanaya is a popular face of the Kapoor clan. Her friends, Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday are also a part of Bollywood.

On the work front, she is all set to star in Tu Yaa Main, an upcoming survival thriller, co-starring Adarsh Gaurav. Helmed by Bejoy Nambiar, the romantic thriller will release on February 13, 2026, clashing with Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri’s O’Romeo.

