Meet actor who struggled for a living, worked as salesman, started his career as a choreographer and played iconic role as Sanjay Dutt’s sidekick

Bollywood is full of all kinds of people. Some are given multiple opportunities to prove their calibre, while others have to struggle for years to finally gain exposure in the industry. This Bollywood actor left school, struggled for a living in Mumbai, took up odd jobs, only to step into the entertainment industry as a choreographer. But life took a massive turn when he played sidekick to Sanjay Dutt’s character. If you haven’t guessed already, we’re talking about the talented Arshad Warsi. Read on!

Meet actor Arshad Warsi

Often regarded as one of the most underrated actors of the Indian film industry, Arshad Warsi has been steadily working his way to the top. While he now enjoys the love of scores of his ardent fans, there was a time when he struggled to make ends meet in Bombay.

After being orphaned at the age of 14, Arshad quit school to fend for himself. He then took odd jobs like working as a door-to-door salesman and even hustling at a photo lab. During this time, he became inclined towards dancing, which led him to join a dance group in the city.

It was his passion for dance that brought him name, fame, and money. He started going to places to show his impeccable dancing skills, and finally, he choreographed the title track for the film Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja in 1993. A couple of years later, he was offered a minor role in Amitabh Bachchan’s production venture, Tere Mere Sapne.

For nearly a decade, he tried to make a mark with his acting skills but failed. But in 2003, he was offered an iconic role that changed his life forever. Warsi played Circuit, Munna Bhai’s (played by Sanjay Dutt) sidekick in Rajkumar Hirani's comic caper, Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. Then came Hulchul, which Warsi termed as a ‘bad experience’.

His appearances in movies like Golmaal: Fun Unlimited franchise, Salaam Namaste, Anthony Kaun Hai?, Kabul Express, Dhamaal, and Jolly LLB franchise helped him cement his way into the industry. Currently, the ace actor is working on his upcoming projects, namely King, Dhamaal 4, and Welcome To The Jungle.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: Akshaye Khanna, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s ‘Hulchul was a problem’ reveals Arshad Warsi: ‘Mujhe dhakka laga…’