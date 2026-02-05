Meet actor who’s a trained dentist, debuted at 20, won a National Award, stepped into Bollywood by playing Ajay Devgn's daughter and recently starred with Rani Mukerji

In Bollywood, a lot can change on a Friday. This actress went on from doing leading roles in multiple Gujarati films to sharing the screen with the likes of Ajay Devgn, R. Madhavan, and Rani Mukerji. Recently, she showcased her acting prowess by playing a cop in Mardaani 3. If you haven’t guessed already, we’re talking about Janki Bodiwala.

Meet actress Janki Bodiwala

Janki Bodiwala is a popular name in the Gujarati film industry. But before stepping into the industry at the age of 20, the actress graduated with a Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) degree from Gandhinagar. She even participated in Miss India in 2019. With her first commercial movie, Chhello Divas, she proved her mettle and won many hearts.

After seven years in the entertainment industry, Janki stunned viewers with her performance in the Gujarati supernatural horror thriller titled Vash. The 2023 psychological horror won her accolades, including the Best Actress in a Supporting Role award at the 71st National Film Awards.

After ruling the industry, she ventured into Bollywood with her debut Hindi film, Shaitaan, which is the official remake of Vash. Yet again, she aced her role of Janhvi in the Vikas Bahl directorial and quickly became the talk of B-town. She was seen as Ajay Devgn and Jyothika’s daughter in the movie, co-starring R. Madhavan and Anngad Raaj. With a sequel underway, Janki is expected to reprise her role in the upcoming movie.

Janki started 2026 by donning the uniform of a cop and joining hands with Rani Mukerji to solve a thrilling mystery in Mardaani 3. She was seen as Constable Fatima Anwar in the Abhiraj Minawala helmed movie.

Recently, Janki took to her Instagram handle and penned a heartfelt note, expressing how she felt working with her “idol” in Mardaani 3. Sharing some unseen pictures, the 30-year-old actress expressed, “An actor’s dream, to work with your idols, to work with the OGs and to learn as much as you can. All fulfilled again and this time with Mardani 3 and guess what, that too with @yrf."

We can’t wait to see what she has in store for her audience.

