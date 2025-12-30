Meet billionaire industrialist Kumar Mangalam Birla and his family who made their TV debut on KBC 17

Amitabh Bachchan recently hosted Kumar Mangalam Birla in the latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 17. The billionaire industrialist made his TV debut with his entire family, including his wife Neerja Birla and three kids, Ananya, Aryaman, and Advaitesha Birla. If you want to know more about the billionaire family, then keep on reading!

Who is Kumar Mangalam Birla?

Born to Aditya Vikram Birla and Rajashree Birla in Kolkata, Kumar Mangalam Birla grew up with his parents and a sister named Vasavadatta Birla. After graduating from India, he went to London Business School to obtain an MBA degree from the University of London in 1992. Apart from that, he is also a Chartered Accountant.

After the sudden demise of his father, Kumar Mangalam Birla took over the Birla empire in 1995 when he was 28. Soon, he brought all the companies under one umbrella, now called the Aditya Birla Group. Over the past decades, he has kept on building businesses and acquiring many established firms.

Currently, he chairs companies like UltraTech Cement, Hindalco Industries, Grasim Industries, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, and Aditya Birla Capital, to name a few. He also revived Applause Entertainment with an aim to create quality digital content. Last year, his company also launched its jewellery brand Indriya. He is also the chancellor of Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani, and former chairman of IIM, Ahmedabad, and IIT Delhi. In 2023, he was honoured with the prestigious Padma Bhushan by the Government of India.

About the Birla family

While Kumar Mangalam Birla is the man behind the Birla empire, his wife, Neerja Birla, is also a significant pillar of the company. She is the founder and the current chairperson of the Aditya Birla Education Trust. She is also deeply involved in philanthropic work and is often seen advocating for mental health issues.

Together, Mangalam and Neerja Birla have three kids. Their eldest daughter, Ananya Birla, is often in the spotlight for collaborating with international singing sensations and creating her own songs. She is also a successful entrepreneur and the chairperson of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, along with her brother, Aryaman Birla. She also founded her cosmetic brand LOVETC and Contraband.

As for their only son, Aryaman made headlines when he was a part of the Indian cricket team. During his sporting tenure, he won the Ranji Trophy and was also part of the IPL team, the Rajasthan Royals. He later quit the sport and joined his father’s company.

As for the third heir of the Birla empire, Advaitesha Birla, she recently graduated from UCL, London. As a teenager, she founded an NGO that focuses on menstrual hygiene, menstrual awareness, and women's empowerment.

