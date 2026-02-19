Meet Sautela actor Vinay Anand who commented on Govinda’s alleged affair with a newcomer

A lot has been said about Govinda and his alleged affair with a newcomer named Komal. After his wife Sunita Ahuja openly accused him of infidelity and not helping their son Yashvardhan Ahuja’s film career, rumors spread that the Hero No. 1 actor was heading towards bankruptcy. Recently, actor Vinay Anand gave his two cents on Govinda’s burning controversy. Read on to know more about Vinay.

Who is Vinay Anand?

During a recent interview with Hindi Rush, Vinay Anand openly commented on Govinda’s alleged affair with a newcomer. He also spoke about rumors of the Bollywood superstar’s bankruptcy. But before we get into the details of what he said, here’s what we know about Vinay.

Avid cinema lovers might recognise him as Vijay from the 2001 comedy film, Aamdani Atthanni Kharcha Rupaiya. He was the soft-spoken and gullible husband of Anjali (played by Isha Koppikar). The film also featured Govinda, along with Juhi Chawla, Tabu, Johnny Lever, Chandrachur Singh, and Ketki Dave.

Well, the K. Raghavendra Rao directorial movie tops the list of Hindi films he did in his career. Anand also starred in movies like Lo Main Aagaya, Dil Ne Phir Yaad Kiya, Sautela, and Jahan Jaaeyega Hamen Paaeyega.

For those thinking, what does he have to do with Govinda? Well, Vinay is the nephew of the Bollywood superstar. Born to songwriter Ravi Anand and Pushpa Ahuja Anand (the sister of Govinda), he is also the brother of ace comedian Krushna Abhishek.

Vinay joined Bollywood, aspiring to become a superstar like his mamu. But when he stopped getting meaty roles in Hindi cinema, financial constraints led him to explore Bhojpuri films. Soon, he landed lead roles in films like Thause Pyar Ba and Chacha Bhatija, which were a success at the box office. Even though he has become a popular name in Bhojpuri cinema, he intends to return to Bollywood only if he is offered good, meaningful roles.

What Vinay Anand said about Govinda’s love affair

While talking to Hindi Rush, Vinay said that he spoke to his uncle Govinda about the matter, and he was quick to rubbish all the rumors. While he is convinced by his mama’s explanations, he does feel weird when he watches interviews of his aunt Sunita Ahuja, claiming there’s trouble in paradise because of another woman.

