Meet Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan co-star Aaliyah Qureishi, rumored to-be dating Vijay Varma

Actor Vijay Varma is currently receiving praise coming his way for his recently released show, Matka King. However, he is also in the limelight because of his love life. Fans have been eager to know about the mystery woman whose debut on Varma’s Instagram Stories broke the internet. Hence, when he was spotted with Aaliyah Qureishi, social media started buzzing with dating rumors. Read on to know more about Aaliyah.

Is Aaliyah Qureishi Vijay Varma’s mystery woman?

Recently, Vijay Varma was spotted exiting a popular Mumbai restaurant with a woman lesser-known to the world. The duo left together in the same car without posing for the shutterbugs. Soon, the clip went viral with fans speculating whether she is the mystery woman in Vijay’s life.

For the unversed, Aaliyah Qureishi is an upcoming actress who has already made her Bollywood debut. Back in 2023, she shared the screen with superstar Shah Rukh Khan in director Atlee’s action thriller film, Jawan. She played the role of Janvi in the successful film.

But before debuting as an actor, she showcased her talent as a singer and songwriter. With a solid hold in Indie Rock and Pop songs, Aaliyah has multiple tracks in her kitty. Some of them are Pretty, I Want to Be Free, Dream Girl, and Don't Come Back, to name a few. In Season 2 of the musical romantic drama television series Bandish Bandits, she featured as her alias Jhalli and composed the song You and I. Qureishi also starred in Vihaan Samat’s Eternally Confused and Eager for Love and the film Naadaniyan with Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor.

On her Instagram handle name ‘Jhalliverse’, she is often seen entertaining her 138K followers by dropping multiple singing videos. While rumors of her dating the Jaane Jaan actor are spreading like wildfire, neither Vijay nor Aaliyah has commented on it yet.

As for Varma, he was dating actress Tamannaah Bhatia. Slowly, they became the most-loved B-town couple. But sadly, they broke up. On Valentine’s Day, Vijay posted a picture of a couple holding hands, making the public curious about his relationship status.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

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