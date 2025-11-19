Meet Shahid Kapoor's co-star and actor of Ishq Vishk who sold toilet paper before making a comeback to films

This actor made his Bollywood debut with Ken Ghosh’s 2003 hit Ishq Vishk, sharing the screen with Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao and winning hearts as Mambo, Shahid’s loyal best friend. While his co-stars quickly soared to fame, he faced a very different path. That’s right, Vishal Malhotra, who charmed audiences with his comic timing, found himself repeatedly offered only the hero’s friend roles, and when he asked for more substantial characters, filmmakers refused.

Speaking about his early career at a TEDx talk, Malhotra recalled, “Around 30 years ago, I was bunking a class when a very beautiful girl started walking towards me. She came right up to me and said, ‘We are looking for the face of our channel; would you be interested?’ I didn’t even know what auditions were, and I just showed up the next day, gave the audition and became the face of Disney in India for the next 10 years.” This chance encounter shaped his first decade in the industry, leading to films like Jannat and Kismat Konnection.

Who is Vishal Malhotra?

Vishal Malhotra has been part of the entertainment industry for 30 years, with projects like the TV series Meetha Khatta Pyaar Hamara (2024) and the film Banda Yeh Bindaas Hai (2025). He produced India’s first NFT-funded film, ILM (2023), and worked on short films and TV series like Gudgudi (2022) and Constable Girpade (2023). He also runs a popular YouTube channel, The Vishal Hour, hosting conversations with Bollywood stars, business leaders, and politicians.

From Ishq Vishk to selling toilet rolls

Malhotra faced a major setback when a powerful producer took offense to his request for a different role. “When I asked for a different role, that big producer took it on his ego. The side effects were dangerous. I was not prepared for its impact. When a powerful person like that dismisses your capability, you are finished. I had no work for two years. I was very scared after that,” he said in an interview with Hindi Rush.

During this period, Malhotra credited his parents for guiding him wisely. He said that they had made him start investing money from the very beginning of his career. After receiving his first cheque, his mother had advised him to invest in shares, which he acknowledged helped build a strong financial safety net.

He later ventured into business, selling products including tissue papers and toilet rolls. Reflecting on his work in a Harpic advertisement, Malhotra said that when they approached him, he initially wondered how endorsing a toilet brand would affect his image.

However, he added, “Until Harpic, people recognised me as Mambo, Vetaal, and John, but after Harpic, they recognised me as Vishal. I just took it up to brand my name. Today, Shah Rukh Khan is its brand ambassador.” He also mentioned, “They paid me so much that I bought a nice house in a location like Bandra.”

Despite his success, Malhotra continues to live a simple life. “I still don’t have a car. I travel using Uber. I have an electric Hero cycle; it is fun. My wife owns a car for school runs. I believe in living a simple life,” he said, showing that his journey has always been about balancing career, finance, and life.

