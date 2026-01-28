Meet the actor who won dance show, landed an iconic TV role, froze her eggs to focus on acting, played Kareena Kapoor’s sister in her debut film

Today, we take a look at the impressive career graph of this Indian actress who succeeded in TV, OTT, and films. This female star started her acting journey with theatre before landing her iconic TV character. Be it her first television show or her first movie, she made her presence felt in every frame. Well, we’re talking about the talented and beautiful Mona Singh.

Meet actor Mona Singh

Born in Chandigarh, Mona Singh always wanted to become an actor, but she didn’t know how to go about it. When she moved to Pune, she was exposed to the theatre world that influenced her to become a part of the Indian film industry. But Bollywood was still a distant dream. But with no money to afford a home in Mumbai, Singh started to travel from Pune to Mumbai almost every day to audition for shows.

Finally, her hard work bore fruits and she landed her first TV show as a lead, Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin, in 2003. Her character became a household name with people recognising her as Jassi and not Mona. This iconic role proved to be a turning point in her life. Apart from being a die-hard Bollywood fan, she was also a dancer at heart. Hence, the Kya Huaa Tera Vaada actress tried her luck in the dance reality show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 1, and came out victorious. One thing led to another, and she became a popular face in the TV space.

She wanted to challenge her acting skills and explore the world of OTT. Hence, in 2018, she ventured into the web world with shows like Yeh Meri Family and Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain. They were followed by projects like Made in Heaven and Aryan Khan’s The Ba***ds of Bollywood. However, there was a time she took a break to freeze her eggs. Mona believed that freezing her eggs would give her the freedom to focus on her work and not marry the wrong guy for a baby.

Talking about her impressive filmography, Mona stepped into mainstream cinema by playing Kareena Kapoor Khan’s sister in Rajkumar Hirani’s National Award-winning film, 3 Idiots. This year, she played a don in Aamir Khan’s production venture, Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos. Recently, Singh was seen as Simi Kaler, the wife of Lt Col Fateh Singh Kale (played by Sunny Deol) in the epic war film, Border 2.

