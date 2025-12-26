Meet the voice behind Akshaye Khanna’s viral entry song FA9LA in Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar

Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar has surely taken the Indian box office by storm. The action-thriller’s strong word-of-mouth has led the maker to mint more money, with every passing day. While the performances of the cast were highly lauded, one song that the audience can’t get out of their head is Fa9la. For context, this is the track on which Akshaye Khanna makes a dapper entry and wins hearts. Well, the voice behind this viral anthem of the year is the talented Flipperachi. Read on to know more about him!

Akshaye Khanna’s return to the big screen is met with massive praise online. No one thought the lover boy of yesteryear would come as an apex predator, brutally taking down his enemy one by one. What added to his magnanimous presence is the Arabic song to which he grooved and made a memorable entry. The song titled Fa9la (Fasla) was created by a Bahraini rapper named Flipperachi.

While one would think that the track was exclusively created for the Aditya Dhar movie, it’s worth noting that Flipperachi released the song on his YouTube channel back in June 2024. Only after the peppy number featured on the mass entertainer, it came back to the music scene in India, and soon, it topped the charts. People started circulating cuts and making reels on social media. According to the original artist, Fa9la is produced by DJ Outlaw, who brought in multiple artists to create the viral anthem.

Talking about the artist of the hour, Flipperachi is a well-known hip-hop artist in the Arab world. Born Hussam Mohammed Aseem, his original compositions and collaborations with international artists also earned him the title of Bahraini Artist of the Year last year.

Coming to Dhurandhar, the magnum opus is Dhar’s second directorial after Article 370. Led by Ranveer Singh playing Indian spy Jaskirat Singh Rangi, alias Hamza Ali Mazari, the spy thriller features Khanna playing Rehman Dakait. They are joined by actors like R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Saumya Tandon, Gaurav Gera, and many more. After the massive success of the movie, the makers are aiming to release Dhrurandar: Part 2 by 2026.

