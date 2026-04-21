Meet THIS 10-year-old star kid who is set to make his film debut in Raja Shivaji

The makers of Raja Shivaji unveiled its trailer at a grand event in Mumbai on April 20, offering a powerful glimpse into the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The opening moments feature a young Shivaji speaking about swaraj, setting the tone for the film’s narrative. The child portraying this pivotal role is none other than Rahyl Deshmukh, son of Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia Deshmukh, marking his acting debut with the ambitious historical drama.

Rahyl Deshmukh makes Bollywood debut

Rahyl, born in 2016, is the younger son of Riteish and Genelia, while his elder brother Riaan was born in 2014. Now, stepping into the spotlight, their younger son Rahyl is set to follow in his parents’ footsteps with his acting debut in Raja Shivaji. The film’s trailer offers a glimpse of the 10-year-old portraying a young Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, delivering lines about swaraj with striking confidence.

Raja Shivaji Trailer

The film trailer shows how seamlessly Riteish Deshmukh steps into the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, while Genelia Deshmukh portrays his wife, Saibai. The trailer transitions from Rahyl’s portrayal of the young warrior to Riteish’s commanding presence as the king. It also gives a peek into the intense battle sequences, particularly Shivaji’s conflicts against the Mughals, as he strives to establish Swarajya.

About the film

Written, directed, and co-produced by Riteish Deshmukh, Raja Shivaji chronicles the life and legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the founder of the Maratha Empire. The film is backed by Jyoti Deshpande of Jio Studios and also co-produced by Genelia Deshmukh for Mumbai Film Company. The epic historical also features a strong ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Fardeen Khan, Jitendra Joshi, Amol Gupte, and Salman Khan in a special appearance. The film is slated to release in theatres on May 1, 2026, to mark the occasion of Maharashtra Day.

ALSO READ: Raja Shivaji Trailer: Riteish Deshmukh brings Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj to life; Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Vidya Balan join