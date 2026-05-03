Met Gala 2026: Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra to Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt; Find out which Indian celebs will attend the event

Fashion world’s biggest night is back with global celebrities all set to dazzle in their most striking looks. Attention is also on which Indian celebs will make the coveted guest list and who won't grace the red carpet. The 2026 Met Gala will take place at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, with this year’s event hosted inside the new Condé Nast Galleries, located beside the museum’s iconic Great Hall. Staying true to tradition, the gala will be held on the first Monday of May, falling on May 4, 2026.

Here's a list of Indian celebs who will and won't attend Met Gala 2026:

1. Karan Johar

Ace filmmaker Karan Johar is set to make his much-anticipated debut at the Met Gala on May 4, 2026. Renowned for his distinctive and daring fashion sense, his appearance is already a major talking point. Elevating the anticipation further, celebrated designer Manish Malhotra has confirmed he will be curating Johar’s look for the prestigious global red carpet, promising a standout style moment.

Manish Malhotra confirmed the collaboration during a recent television appearance on CBS Saturday Morning, ending all speculation around the much-awaited styling reveal. Sharing his excitement, he said, “This year, I’ll be designing for a very prominent director known for both his films and fashion, Karan Johar. He’s a close friend, and I’m excited to see what we bring to the red carpet. We also did some jewellery detailing for Rihanna last time, and there’s much more to come.”

Johar's ensemble is expected to reflect this year’s theme, Costume Art, along with the dress code, Fashion Is Art, setting the stage for a striking visual statement. Reports also indicate that the filmmaker may walk the red carpet alongside Natasha Poonawalla, a Met Gala regular celebrated for her standout looks.

2. Manish Malhotra

Malhotra also spoke highly of how Indian craftsmanship has gained global attention in recent years. He said, “For years, major international fashion houses relied on Indian embroidery, but now it’s finally taking center stage. What’s truly rewarding is that Indian craftsmen are receiving the recognition they deserve. People are now interested in the story behind a garment, the hours of work and the craftsmanship involved. Fashion is no longer superficial; storytelling has become central to it. I began as a costume designer for films, and as my work gained popularity, it naturally transitioned into a fashion brand. Starting with cinema and building a global label has been a fulfilling journey.”

3. Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone had a consistent presence at the Met Gala in the past. She is once again expected to turn heads on the iconic red carpet. She is speculated to attend alongside her husband-actor Ranveer Singh, making their appearance one of the most anticipated moments of the night. However, it is also reported that Deepika has also been busy filming King with Shah Rukh Khan in Cape Town, South Africa.

4. Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has become one of the most influential Indian faces at the Met Gala since her striking debut in 2017. From her unforgettable trench coat gown by Ralph Lauren to bold, experimental looks in the years that followed, she has consistently embraced the event’s theatrical spirit. Whether attending solo or with husband Nick Jonas, Priyanka has delivered headline-making fashion moments, blending high couture with confidence, creativity and a fearless approach to style on fashion’s biggest stage. It is believed that the actress is busy shooting for SS Rajamouli's Varanasi.

5. Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt made a memorable appearance at the Met Gala in 2024, reinforcing her commitment to showcasing Indian craftsmanship on a global platform. Dressed in a delicately crafted ensemble by Sabyasachi that highlighted intricate embroidery and traditional techniques, she brought a sense of cultural richness to the red carpet. The actress' look seamlessly blended heritage with high fashion. However, she may be not be able to attend the gala this year.

6. Natasha Poonawalla

Philanthropist and fashion icon, Natasha Poonawalla, known for her experimental style, is reportedly set to return to the Met Gala in 2026. A regular on the iconic red carpet, she has consistently delivered standout fashion moments, making her appearance one of the most anticipated each year.

7. Isha Ambani

Isha Ambani is also expected to return to the Met Gala, continuing her association with the prestigious red carpet. Since her debut in 2017, she has consistently impressed with refined and elegant couture choices that balance tradition with modern design. She brings sophistication to the global stage, making her appearances highly anticipated among fashion watchers each year.

8. Ananya Birla

According to reports, Ananya Birla is set to make a striking appearance at the 2026 Met Gala. Known for seamlessly balancing music and business, she has carved a distinct identity across industries. Her debut at fashion’s biggest night is expected to reflect her bold, contemporary sensibility, blending individuality with high couture. With a growing international profile, her red carpet moment is anticipated to draw significant attention.

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