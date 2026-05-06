Milind Soman swims 15 km and conquers Strait of Gibraltar, completes Europe to Africa milestone

Former supermodel and actor, Milind Soman has once again captured widespread attention due to an extraordinary milestone. The 60-year-old completed a demanding open-water swim across the Strait of Gibraltar, reinforcing his reputation as one of India’s most inspiring endurance athletes. Known for pushing physical limits, Soman shared the achievement on his Instagram account, drawing admiration from fans and fitness enthusiasts who diligently continue to follow his fitness journey.



Milind Soman swims from Europe to Africa

On May 1, 2026, Soman went swimming from Tarifa in Spain to the coast of Morocco, covering one of the most iconic open-water routes in the world. The fitness enthusiast, who always makes sure to share his experience to encourage his fans, posted, "1st of May, I swam from Europe to Africa, across the Strait of Gibraltar, 15km at the closest point, from Tarifa in Spain to the coast of Morocco beautiful beautiful beautiful swim !! Longer post coming (sic)."

The water stretch, which is close to 15 kilometers, is known for unpredictable currents and challenging conditions. Hence, the feat quickly resonated across social media, with many calling Soman an inspiration for redefining age and fitness goals. His disciplined lifestyle and consistent commitment to wellness have made him a role model for many.

Benefits of swimming

Beyond the physical challenge, swimming also highlights the importance of mental resilience and passion. From battling brutal waters to inspiring millions, he didn’t just swim across continents, he redefined what 60 can look like. The water sport not only builds endurance and strength but also boosts heart health.

Milind Soman work front

Apart from his fitness pursuits, Soman has remained active in the entertainment industry. He was part of the 2025 film, Emergency starring Kangana Ranaut, Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhry, and late Satish Kaushik. He made a special appearance in Netflix series The Royals alongside Ishaan Khatter and Bhumi Pednekar and was recently seen in the Tamil crime-mystery series Kaattaan, featuring Vijay Sethupathi on JioHotstar.

ALSO READ: 59-year-old Milind Soman recalls meeting wife Ankita when she was only 22: ‘Can’t imagine being without you’