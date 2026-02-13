Mira Rajput reviews husband Shahid Kapoor’s O'Romeo with Triptii Dimri: ‘Not a beat that…’

Shahid Kapoor got together with filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj for the much-awaited action thriller O'Romeo. The movie has now released in theatres on February 13, 2026. It marks their collaboration after a long gap. Ahead of its release, Shahid’s wife, Mira Kapoor, shared her review on Instagram, cheering for her “Romeo” and applauding the entire team.



Mira Kapoor praises the team of O'Romeo



Posting a black-and-white picture of Vishal, Shahid, and Triptii Dimri, Mira praised the filmmaker, calling him, "a genius of finesse." About Triptii, she wrote, "@triptii_dimri ferocity with innocence. I almost typed Afshan, you became her. A woman of power, who doesn't wield it heavily." For Shahid, she wrote a heartfelt caption as, "My Romeo, your best yet. Not a beat that missed." In the Instagram story, she shared, "Team O'ROMEO, you'll created a world and a whirl. @vishalrbhardwaj you are a genius of finesse. And I will always cherish the times we laughed and laughed. To catch your tropes is like playing a thrilling game while relishing this new world. That BGM." She also praised Nana Patekar, writing, "@nanapatekar looks can kill." Calling Tamannaah Bhatia “ETHEREAL,” she added, "And their entire cast & crew of O’Romeo: Ta Tha Thaiya!"

Vishal Bhardwaj on O'Romeo



Recently, Vishal Bhardwaj shared an emotional note expressing pride in the project. He wrote, "Before the critics speak and before the box office delivers its verdict, I feel compelled to share how deeply proud I am of this film. Before the accolades or the criticism arrive, I must thank, from the deepest part of my being, all my HODs who gave far more than was ever asked of them- their vision, their integrity, their sweat, their blood, and their unconditional commitment to my vision." He further added, "My real heroes: Mustafa Stationwala, Faramarz Wankadia, Ben Bernhard, Meghdeep Bose, Aarif Sheikh, Maxima Basu, Dani Del Rosario, Vikram Dahiya, Ankur Chaudhary, Yash Darji, Shantanu Yennemadi, Krutika Jain, Mukesh Chhabra, Makarand Surte, Justin Jose, Samir Zaidi, Konstantin Minnich, Saurabh Goswami and 'Anl' Arasu. Also, my most loving associate, Abhay Datt Sharma- who shared my love, pain, frustration and both my reasonable and unreasonable whims, and my creative producer, Priti Shahani. I will not make another film without her."



About O'Romeo



The action thriller apart from Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri also features Nana Patekar Avinash Tiwary, Disha Patani, Farida Jalal and Vikrant Massey. The film has been directed by Vishal Bhardwaj.

