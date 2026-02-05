Mirzapur The Movie gets a release date: Here’s when can you watch the film in theaters

One of India’s most iconic OTT series is finally all set to make its long-awaited leap to cinemas. Prime Video and Excel Entertainment to bring the first-ever cinematic adaptation of the fan favorite franchise, Mirzapur to the big screen. With its theatrical debut, Mirzapur: The Movie promises a larger-than-life experience, expanding the scale, intensity, and visual spectacle of the beloved series. Rooted deeply in the lawless world of Purvanchal, the film aims to elevate the franchise’s raw storytelling while retaining the dark tone and power struggles that made it a cultural phenomenon.



Mirzapur: The Movie release date announced



The film will unveil an untold chapter from the gritty and violent universe that has captivated millions of viewers. Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, and co-produced by Kassim Jagmagia and Vishal Ramchandani under the banner of Excel Entertainment, the film is directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by the franchise’s creator, Puneet Krishna. The makers have locked September 4, 2026, for a nationwide theatrical release.

About Mirzapur: The Movie



The film brings back several fan-favourite characters who defined the series. Pankaj Tripathi returns as the formidable Kaleen Bhaiya, while Ali Fazal reprises his role as Guddu Pandit. One of the most exciting highlights is the much-anticipated return of Divyenndu as Munna Bhaiyya, a character whose impact continues to resonate strongly with audiences. Their comeback signals a dramatic and emotionally charged chapter in the Mirzapur saga, now envisioned for the big screen.

Adding further depth to the narrative is an expansive ensemble cast that includes Jitendra Kumar, Ravi Kishan, Abhishek Banerjee, Rasika Duggal, Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Harshita Gaur, Sushant Singh, Mohit Malik, Sheeba Chadha, Rajesh Tailang, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Sonal Chauhan, Pramod Pathak, and Anangsha Biswas.

