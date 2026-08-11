Mirzapur Trailer Honest Review: Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu bring back Bhaukaal; Ravi Kishan raises the bar

Mirzapur is among the first few shows that popularised OTT among the Indian audience. After three successful seasons, the much-loved OTT show is finally coming as a full-fledged feature film, and the excitement is off the roof. The trailer of Mirzapur: The Movie is out now, and it looks nothing less than a power-packed mass theatrical experience.

Sharing the trailer on social media, Excel Entertainment wrote, "Gaddi na toh viraasat se milti hai, na siyasat se. Milti hai toh sirf aur sirf Baahubal se aur tikti hai darr pe. Mirzapur ki ek nayi kahaani, bade parde ke liye. #MirzapurTheMovie, trailer out now."

The trailer has all the important ingredients that made Mirzapur a popular name among cinema lovers. Be it violence, dialogue banter, quirky humor, or the fight for the ultimate 'Gaddi' that symbolizes power and 'Bhaukaal'. The 3-minute trailer cut promises an entertaining big-screen outing.

The dialogues once again became a highlight of the trailer, with Ravi Kishan adding new flavor and slaying in his signature style. From the trailer, it looks like his character will be a new challenge for Kaleen Bhaiya. As Ali Fazal himself said, the upcoming Mirzapur movie is set against the same backdrop as Season 1, but it will have a completely new track.

The makers brought back the OG star cast that includes Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Rasika Duggal, Rajesh Tailang, Sheeba Chaddha, Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Harshita Gaur, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Abhishek Bannerjee, and others. Some of the new faces who joined the cast include Ravi Kishan, Mohit Mallik, Sushant Singh, Jitendra Kumar, Sonal Chauhan, and more.

For the unversed, the movie is slated for release on September 4, 2026. The movie is helmed by OG director Gurmmeet Singh. Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani serve as the producers. The fate of Mirzapur will be very crucial. If it turns out to be a successful venture, we might see more OTT shows transforming into full-fledged theatrical outings.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

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