Mirzapur Twitter Review: 9 Tweets to read before watching Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal and Divyenndu’s action thriller

Mirzapur: The Movie, starring Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, and Divyenndu in the lead roles, was released in theatres on September 4, 2026. Directed by Gurmmeet Singh, let’s take a look at what the audience has to say about the film.

Mirzapur Twitter Review

Taking to social media, a user praised Mirzapur: The Movie , calling it an example of excellent fan service. They said that the film had several entertaining dialogues that had the audience laughing, cheering, and hooting. They added that the story was fully set up and praised the opening katta fight for its raw style.

Another user wrote that Mirzapur had transformed the raw and intense franchise into a larger-than-life big-screen spectacle filled with mass entertainment. They praised Kaleen Bhaiya and Munna Bhaiya’s ruthless and powerful performances and rated the film 4/5.

A third netizen gave a special shoutout to Munna Bhaiya, praising his performance and noting that despite being the villain, he managed to capture the spotlight. Another viewer rated the film 4/5, describing it as raw, ruthless, and massy, while praising Ravi Kishan and the rest of the cast for their performances.

Here are the reactions:

Mirzapur: The Movie is set in the middle of Season 1, serving as a mid-quel/prequel event. Frustrated by Kaleen Bhaiya’s refusal to hand over his empire, Munna Tripathi seeks recognition as Mirzapur’s rightful heir. Meanwhile, Bablu and Guddu Pandit expand their business, earning Kaleen Bhaiya’s trust and fueling Munna’s jealousy.

As tensions rise within the Tripathi family, an external threat emerges from Jaunpur, with Rati Shankar Shukla and Babban Babua seeking to exploit the growing conflict. Munna plots against the Pandit brothers, while Guddu begins dreaming of building his own empire. Behind the scenes, Beena Tripathi quietly manipulates the family’s internal conflicts for her own advantage.

Munna eventually orchestrates an ambush to frame Guddu and Bablu for betrayal, but the brothers outsmart him with help from Golu and Sweety, leading to a major shootout. Kaleen Bhaiya forces a temporary truce. However, the growing tensions set the stage for the events that ultimately lead to the major events of Season 1.

Alongside Pankaj Tripathi , Ali Fazal, and Divyenndu in the lead roles, the film features Jitendra Kumar, Ravi Kishan, Abhishek Banerjee, Rasika Dugal, Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, and others in key roles.

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