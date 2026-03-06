Mirzapur’s Lilliput says Shah Rukh Khan doesn’t have script sense like Aamir Khan; calls Zero a “confused subject”

Bollywood actor M. M. Faruqui, professionally known as Lilliput, has been associated with the industry since 1985, when he made his Hindi film debut. The actor recently shared his opinions on watching Shah Rukh Khan play a dwarf in his film Zero. While talking to Siddharth Kannan, the 75-year-old also alleged that Shah Rukh Khan lacks script sense, unlike Aamir Khan. Read on!

Lilliput criticises Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero

During an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Lilliput bluntly stated that he didn’t like Shah Rukh Khan’s film, Zero. Backing his statement, the Mirzapur Season 2 fame expressed that a normal person, who doesn’t have a short stature, should not play the role of a dwarf.

Calling it a confused subject, he added, “I didn’t understand what the writer wanted to say with the film. The trick dominated the thinking that the audience doesn’t accept.” Having said that, he clarified that SRK left no stone unturned to ace the character in the film.

When the host brought his attention to his past comment that Shah Rukh Khan chooses weak scripts like Zero and Jawan, the Bunty Aur Babli actor was quick to accept it. Sharing more about it, Lilliput added, “Bilkul kahan hai kyunki, uski filmein dekhne k baad ye lagta hai ki usko script ki sense nhi hai jo Aamir ko hai. (I said it because after watching his films, I feel that he doesn’t have script sense, which Aamir Khan has.)”

The senior actor further added that being successful doesn’t mean that the person has become God and can’t make mistakes. No matter how great a person is, there will be some shortcomings in them, and it’s important so that they don’t think of themselves as the supreme power.

Lilliput further opined that SRK is loyal to his films, but he should give the responsibility of choosing scripts to other people. Sharing his opinions on Jawan, the Chamatkar actor expressed that he doesn’t like violent films.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in Siddharth Anand’s King with Suhana Khan, Rani Mukerji, Abhishek Bachchan, and others. The movie will hit cinemas on December 24, 2026.

