Mohalle Wala Pyaar on Pinkvilla Buzz: A festive night to bring two hearts closer, but not without a twist

Pinkvilla Buzz is back with another entertaining dose of Gen Z romance with Mohalle Wala Pyaar starring Mugdha Agarwal, Dhaval Thakur, and Rohit Choudhary. The new series explores the familiar feeling of falling for someone you have known since childhood, while struggling to find the right moment to turn friendship into something more. This time, a festive night becomes the backdrop for a love story that has been waiting to be told.

When Diwali changes everything for Harshil

For the protagonist Harshil, the story begins with a special connection to his bike and the girl Anamika, whom he secretly loves. He says, “Every boy has two special days in his life. First is the day when he buys his first bike. And second is the day when his favorite girl sits on the back seat of that bike.”

Check out Mohalle Wala Pyaar below:



Talking about the festival that holds a special place in his heart, he adds, “I don't really like festivals. But Diwali, Diwali hits different. If I talk in Munna Bhai's style, On Diwali night, Anamika came to my neighborhood.” Recalling the moment he first saw her, he confesses, “Just that second, that minute, that Diwali, I fell in love. Now Anamika had become Anu for me.”

From friendship to love

The story takes a relatable turn as Harshil reflects on the complicated journey from being friends to falling in love. “Actually, someone has said it right. Love is friendship. But how to decide the journey from friendship to love, no one tells,” he says. He also admits that expressing his feelings has never been easy.

Will he finally confess his feelings?

With emotions running high and a festive evening setting the stage, will Harshil finally tell Anu what is in his heart? Watch the series on Pinkvilla Buzz to find out if the long-awaited confession could finally happen.

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