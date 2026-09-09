‘Mohanlal Sir should see our film’: Ajay Devgn seeks approval from Malayalam team before Drishyam 3 release

Drishyam: The Conclusion, starring Ajay Devgn in the lead role, is slated to release in theatres on October 2, 2026. Now, at the film’s trailer launch, the actor has expressed his intention to screen the movie for Mohanlal and director Jeethu Joseph.

Ajay Devgn hopes to screen Drishyam 3 for Mohanlal and Jeethu Joseph

Speaking at the Drishyam 3 trailer launch, Ajay Devgn said, “The second film was, in a way, inspired by the original (Malayalam), but this is a completely different script. Their Drishyam 3 is completely different, and our film is also completely different. It's not like we have made a lot of changes; it's an entirely different story. I think after Drishyam 2, we didn't know if this film would be made or not, because this is not a film where you work out a script and make a sequel. It has twists and turns.”

The actor added, “The way he's worked the script out, the way he's shaped up the film… As Abhishek Pathak said, he's grown on Drishyam. You will see in this film that he's really grown on Drishyam. And just on the writing part, the way he's executed the film, I think he's done a fabulous job. I want Lal (Mohanlal) sir and Jeethu sir to see the film, and if we get their approval and they love it, it will make me very happy.”

More about Drishyam: The Conclusion

Drishyam: The Conclusion takes us back to the events of the first instalment, with Meera Deshmukh still mourning Sam’s death and seeking revenge. After the events of the second instalment, Vijay finds himself in another predicament as his long-buried secret is under threat of exposure.

The story picks up after the events of Drishyam 2. Vijay’s carefully protected world comes under fresh threat as Rajveer takes charge of the case and sets out to uncover the truth.

Apart from Devgn, the film features Jaideep Ahlawat, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Prakash Raj, Rajat Kapoor, Ishita Dutta, and others in key roles.

Mohanlal and Ajay Devgn’s work front

Mohanlal will next star in the lead role in the movie Athimanoharam, slated to release on December 24, 2026. As the actor has already begun shooting for his next film, Operation Ganga, he has also announced a vibrant project with director Jude Anthany Joseph, tentatively titled L370. Moreover, he is also set to make a cameo in Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2.

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn has films such as Ranger, Chauhaan, and Golmaal 5 in his lineup.

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