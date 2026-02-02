Mom-to-be Sonam Kapoor turns streets into a fashion runway, flaunts baby bump in all-white ensemble; VIDEO

Sonam Kapoor is a fashion icon who often makes head-turning appearances, be it on the streets, at home, or at a starry event. Hence, it’s only appropriate for her to ace maternity fashion like a boss. Yet again, the diva grabbed eyeballs when she headed out in an all-white ensemble. Check it out!

Sonam Kapoor flaunts baby bump in white

Back in October 2025, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Sonam Kapoor and her entrepreneur husband, Anand Ahuja, are expecting their second child. Weeks later, the actress made the official announcement. Since fashion is her first language, her fans expected nothing less than Sonam donning an iconic piece to announce the good news.

Fulfilling the desires of her followers, the actress made it official by donning a hot-pink pure wool suit designed by the late Margaretha Ley of Escada. Earlier today (February 2, 2026), the Saawariya debutant was spotted out and about in Mumbai. Yet again, she didn’t disappoint the fashion police and nailed her recent maternity look. In a video shared on Pinkvilla’s Instagram handle, the mom-to-be looks like a vision in white.

Check it out:

While her maternity glow grabs all attention, Sonam subtly flaunting her baby bump steals the moment. For the day out, Sonam got dressed up in a crisp white shirt. She left half of her shirt unbuttoned to flaunt her bump. The Veere Di Wedding actress paired it with a floor-length pleated skirt and matching footwear. She kept her makeup minimal to let her mommy glow do the talking. With her hair tied in a high, stylish bun, dark eyewear, silver hoops, and a cute white bucket bag, she finished off her look for the day.

After marrying Anand, Sonam became a mother for the first time in August 2022 and gave birth to their son, Vayu Kapoor Ahuja. At that time, the actress had said she would pause acting to care for her kid. During an interview with journalist Faye D’Souza, Kapoor had said, “I will try to do the best I can as a mother, which means that acting will definitely take a backseat, but I don’t think I will ever stop working completely.” On the work front, Sonam was last seen in the 2023 crime thriller film, Blind.

