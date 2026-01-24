Mouni Roy breaks silence after fans' misbehavior at Karnal event: 'I’m humiliated, traumatised'

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to abuse and harassment.

Mouni Roy is a popular face of the Indian TV and film industry. The actress has a huge fanbase with many aspiring to be like her. Despite being a reputed and respected celebrity, Roy recently faced harassment at an event where she went to perform. She took to social media to share the horrors of the traumatizing incident. Read on!

Mouni Roy says she was harassed at an event

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Mouni Roy shared the horrifying incident that left her humiliated and traumatised. The Brahmāstra Part One actress started by sharing that she recently went to Karnal, Haryana, to perform at an event. But soon she was disgusted by the behaviour of the guests, especially two aged uncles.

As she was walking towards the stage, the elderly men and the male family members put their hands around her waist to take pictures. When she asked them not to, they seemed pretty offended. But things took an ugly turn when she reached the stage. “Two uncles stood right in front, making lewd remarks, showing me lewd hand gestures, name-calling,” revealed the actress. At first, she politely gestured to them not to do it, to which they started throwing roses at her.

The actress noted that if someone as famous as her has to go through such harassment, then she can’t imagine what new girls in the industry would be facing. “I’m humiliated, traumatised and want the authorities to take action for these intolerable behaviour,” stated the Gold actress, adding that artists like her are only trying to earn an honest living through their craft.

In the next story, Roy highlighted that since the stage was at a height, the elderly men were making videos low angle. When someone asked them to stop, they abused them. In her long note, she shamed the family members who didn’t intervene to stop the men from insulting the actress. She also called out the enlightenment of such men who think it’s okay to abuse a female artist just because she was entertaining them.

“We as actors go to these events to wish the bride and the groom to add to their celebration. We are their guests, and they harass us like this,” expressed Mouni, who was evidently disgusted and shocked by the entire incident.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence, assault, or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO, or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

