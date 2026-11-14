Moushumi Chatterjee’s husband and veteran film producer Jayanta Mukherjee passes away at 78

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Veteran film producer Jayanta Mukherjee, husband of senior Bollywood actor Moushumi Chatterjee and son of legendary singer-composer Hemant Kumar, passed away on November 12, 2026, in Mumbai. He was reportedly in his late 70s and had been battling age-related health issues for some time. The news of his demise was confirmed by the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), leaving the film fraternity mourning the loss.

According to reports, Jayanta breathed his last at his residence in Khar, Mumbai, after his health deteriorated. He was reportedly unwell for a while. However, the family has not issued a detailed statement about the circumstances surrounding his passing.

Jayanta Mukherjee’s contribution to films and television

Although he largely stayed away from the spotlight, Jayanta Mukherjee had a notable association with the Indian entertainment industry as a producer. His film credits included Biwi Aur Makan in 1966, Mazaaq in 1975, and Do Ladke Dono Kadke in 1979. The latter two films featured Moushumi Chatterjee in prominent roles. He was also associated with the television serial Talaash, which aired in 1992.

Coming from an illustrious musical family, Jayanta was the son of Hemant Kumar, one of Indian cinema’s most celebrated playback singers and composers.

Jayanta Mukherjee and Moushumi Chatterjee’s family

Jayanta and Moushumi Chatterjee tied the knot in 1972 and spent over five decades together. The couple welcomed two daughters, Payal and Megha. Their elder daughter, Payal Mukherjee, tragically passed away in December 2019 at the age of 45 following health complications. Jayanta is survived by his wife, Moushumi Chatterjee, and their younger daughter, Megha.

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