Mrs Deshpande release time: When and where to watch Madhuri Dixit’s crime thriller online

Madhuri Dixit is set to return to the digital space with Mrs Deshpande, one of the most anticipated OTT releases of the year. The psychological crime thriller will premiere on Jio Hotstar at midnight on December 19, 2025. All six episodes of the series will be released simultaneously, making it a complete binge-watch for fans waiting to see the Bollywood icon in a dark and layered role.

Mrs Deshpande marks Madhuri Dixit’s OTT comeback after three years. She was last seen on streaming platforms in The Fame Game in 2022. Before this, the actress appeared on the big screen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. With this series, Madhuri steps into a role that is far removed from her traditional screen image.

Mrs Deshpande release time and OTT platform details

The Madhuri Dixit-starrer will be available exclusively on Jio Hotstar in full HD. Viewers can start watching the series from 12 am on December 19. The show is directed by Nagesh Kukunoor and is an official adaptation of the acclaimed French miniseries La Mante, created by Alice Chegaray-Breugnot, Nicolas Jean and Grégoire Demaison.

Along with Madhuri Dixit in the titular role, the series stars Siddharth Chandekar, Priyanshu Chatterjee and Diksha Juneja in key supporting roles.

What is Mrs Deshpande about?

Mrs Deshpande revolves around a convicted serial killer, played by Madhuri Dixit, who is serving time in prison. The police approach her for help when a copycat killer begins replicating her crimes. She agrees to assist, but only if she is allowed to work closely with her estranged son, who is a police officer.

Talking about her character, Madhuri Dixit said, “I'm excited for this one because Mrs Deshpande is a character with a lot of layers. She's like an onion and as you go from episode to episode, you're peeling off the onion... literally getting to know her and who she is. I think each character is unique and because Mrs Deshpande has her own story and her own thing so I had to delve into her life and delve into her psyche to create who she is.”

Produced by Applause Entertainment, the series promises high production values and a tight narrative. The trailer hints at a restrained, intense performance by Madhuri Dixit and a gripping cat-and-mouse chase.

ALSO READ: Saumya Tandon on Dhurandhar’s 1st scene at a haveli in Amritsar: ‘Morning shot was with Akshaye Khanna lighting…’