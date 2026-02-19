Mrunal Thakur recalls ex-boyfriend got insecure of Hrithik Roshan’s physique, 'I'm just tired catching up'

Mrunal Thakur is opening up about a past relationship in the most candid way possible. During an appearance on Raunaq Rajani's YouTube channel, the actress recalled how a former partner of hers got jealous of all the good-looking men around her. Sharing how her ex-boyfriend lost a lot of weight only to gain it back after trying to look like Hrithik Roshan, she realized that she had never asked him to change, but it was his own insecurity that got him there.

Hrithik Roshan and Mrunal Thakur acted together in Super 30 back in 2019. During the filming of the project, she recalled being in a relationship with a Scandinavian man who was wary of her being around hunks and tried to become one. She called, "He thought that I was hanging around and shooting with a lot of men who were good-looking, like Hrithik Roshan. So he started working out, lost like 15-17 kgs, and he got muscles.”

However, his glow-up did not last long, and he soon got back into his old habits, which made the actress wonder why. “Later, I found out, because there was a point he just stopped working out and started eating and gained 20 kgs. And I was like what's happening? And he told me, 'I'm just tired [of] catching up.'," she added.

Mrunal Thakur further clarified that the decision was never influenced by her, adding, "But I was like, I never asked him to lose weight, but it was his insecurity that I was hanging around with such good-looking men."

Meanwhile, the 33-year-old actress has recently been linked to star Dhanush, with the dating rumors only cementing further after speculations of a February 14 marriage surfaced. She firmly denied any such events happening and shared that she would be the first to tell her fans if she locked her wedding date.

