Mrunal Thakur reflects on arranged marriage amid dating rumors with Dhanush: “If everyone is on board…”

Actors Mrunal Thakur and Dhanush’s dating rumors have been buzzing on social media. While many speculated that a wedding is on the cards for the celebs, the Do Deewane Seher Mein actress was quick to state that she hasn’t found the right person yet. Now, Mrunal shared her opinions on arranged marriage, stating that she’s open to it. Read on!

Mrunal Thakur on arranged marriage

Do Deewane Seher Mein co-stars Mrunal Thakur and Siddhant Chaturvedi were in a conversation with Showshaa India. During the chat, the actress revealed that she is open to arranged marriage. She divulged that plans for her wedding are like daydreaming in her parents’ minds, and the wedding bells are always ringing.

Sharing a personal anecdote, Thakur said that her father recently told her to settle down. In response, she requested him to call his sister and ask if she knows a good guy for his daughter. “He asked, ‘Where is the guy?’ and I said, ‘Exactly, where is the guy?’ If you’re asking me this, what should I say then? This is every household’s story,” she shared with the publication.

During the candid conversation about marriage and life partners, the Jersey actress mentioned that she is not scared of arranged marriage at all. But it’s that there simply aren’t any matches for her. She thinks marriage isn’t something one should do just for the sake of it. Unlike earlier, now even friends set people up. No matter what form of arrangement it is, love or arranged, if two people connect and click, that’s what counts; otherwise, nothing works for her.

While the two prospective partners need to connect, it’s also important for the families to agree too. “Because marriage is not just between a man and a woman, it’s between two families. If everyone is on board, then why not?” concluded Mrunal.

On the work front, Mrunal’s Do Deewane Seher Mein hit cinemas today. Helmed by Ravi Udyawar, the romantic drama film also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi in the lead role opposite her. The actress also has Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, Dacoit: A Love Story, and Pooja Meri Jaan in the pipeline.

