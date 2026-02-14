Mrunal Thakur says marriage is ‘on the cards’ after denying Feb 14 wedding to Dhanush: ‘Do it with right person’

Mrunal Thakur and Dhanush’s relationship lore seems unlikely to calm down any time soon. The duo that has been rumored to be dating for a while now has a new update to excite their fans, as the actress was recently asked about her plans to get married and shared that it is indeed something she looks forward to in life. However, she added that she has yet to meet the right person for the same, essentially shutting down the speculations.

Mrunal Thakur opens up on wanting to marry for love amid Dhanush dating rumors

She told PTI, "Yes, wedding is on the cards, and whenever the right day, the right time, and the right person walks into my life, I will be the first one to announce it on my social networking sites.” The 33-year-old wishes to get married for love and nothing else, which she hinted at while adding, “Earlier, people might have had certain reasons to get married, but today, people marry because they want to, and they want to do it with the right person."

This remark follows a day after the actress shared her stance on the ongoing February 14 wedding rumors. Previously, she was asked to comment on the possible Valentine’s Day plans for her nuptials, and the actress was quick to rest the doubts during a chat with Galatta Plus by poking fun at the possibility, “Me? No. I think…14th Feb is going to be the 1st April. April Fools' Day. Because I don’t know who started…First of all. I’ve been quoted, but I never said anything. And they just said, Mrunal said so. I was like, wow, how beautiful. It’s scary.”

While the two stars have never admitted to being in a relationship, their sightings together have only encouraged the onlookers to believe that they’re dating. However, the two have remained tight-lipped and low-key.

