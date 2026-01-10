Mukesh Bhatt clarifies why Emraan Hashmi’s Awarapan 2 shifted its release date: ‘I’m not scared of Dhurandhar 2 and Toxic’

It’s been 18 years since the moody, soulful world of Awarapan first captured hearts, and Emraan Hashmi is finally returning to his role for the sequel. While fans initially marked their calendars for an April 2026 release, the wait will be a little longer.

The film is now expected to hit theaters in May or June. Rumors quickly spread that the delay was a strategic move to avoid a major box-office clash with big-hitters like Toxic and Dhurandhar 2. However, producer Mukesh Bhatt clarified that the real reason is more personal.

Speaking with PTI, Bhatt revealed that Emraan Hashmi had an accident during filming that required surgery. "He isn’t allowed to do action for 45 days," Bhatt explained, noting that the remaining high-octane sequences will wait until Emraan is fully healed. As for the box-office competition? Bhatt isn’t concerned, stating bluntly, "I’m not scared of Dhurandhar 2 and Toxic."

The production has just 20 days of shooting left in Malaysia, which will be wrapped as soon as Emraan receives the medical clearance. He will be seen opposite Disha Patani in the romantic movie.

The excitement for the sequel reached a fever pitch earlier this year on Emraan’s birthday, when he dropped a teaser that tapped right into the nostalgia. Seeing his character on a boat against a city skyline while the iconic "Tera Mera Rishta" played in the background was enough to send the internet into a frenzy.

For Emraan, this isn't just about cash-grabbing on a brand name. In an interview with News18 Showsha, he revealed that they spent nearly two years perfecting the script. He’s also well aware that the original Awarapan became a cult classic long after it left theaters, thanks to the internet and satellite TV. "It bears testament to the fact that a film isn’t just limited to cinemas," he shared. "If it’s good, people will find it."

Emraan Hashmi was last seen in Haq, opposite Yami Gautam. The film is available to stream on Netflix.

