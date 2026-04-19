Mukesh Khanna opens up on rejecting Ranveer Singh as Shaktimaan: 'It is my loss, I'm losing crores but...'

A film adaptation of the iconic Indian superhero Shaktimaan was announced four years back, along with reports that Ranveer Singh would headline the project. However, Mukesh Khanna, who defined the role on television, has repeatedly opposed the casting. He has publicly maintained that he would not allow Singh to take on the part. Despite his consistent objections, Khanna’s stance now comes alongside a note of appreciation after the release of Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

Mukesh Khanna on losing crores

In an interview with Zoom, Khanna hailed Singh’s range as a performer. "Although he is a terrific actor with great energy, he can do Dhurandhar, Gully Boy, and Khilji," he said. Khanna emphasized that playing Shaktimaan requires more than talent as he said, "You need not just the actor but also the face. A historical figure like Prithviraj Chauhan should look the part, which Akshay Kumar did not in the film despite the costume and wig. When I played historical characters, it used to take me 1.5 hours just to get ready, including wearing a seven-inch crown."

Khanna also revealed that his firm position could cost him significantly, as Sony Pictures is keen to move ahead with the film. "It is my loss. I am losing crores as Sony is ready to offer me that amount. But I said, Wait, I don't want this casting.' They want a star, I don't. If allowed, I would conduct nationwide auditions to find someone who truly embodies Shaktimaan- good-looking, simple, and kind. For me, no actor with an established image can become Shaktimaan."

On meeting Ranveer Singh

In the past, the OG Shaktimaan actor shared that he had met Singh to discuss the role, though the interaction did not alter his stance. He said, "It was an arranged meeting organised by Sony, where Ranveer came to convince me that he could play Shaktimaan. This wasn't the first time he showed interest." Khanna revealed he suggested an alternative, proposing that Singh take on the role of Tamraj Kilvish, the show’s iconic villain. The discussion, however, ended without any resolution.

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