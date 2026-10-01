Mukesh Khanna slams VFX use in Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana, says 'Shri Ram ko Salman Khan, Rajinikanth bana diya'

Veteran actor Mukesh Khanna has shared his reservations about the portrayal of Lord Rama in Nitesh Tiwari’s upcoming epic Ramayana. The actor, best known for playing the roles of Shaktimaan, Bhishma Pitamah in BR Chopra’s Mahabharat, questioned the action-heavy treatment of the character and the extensive use of VFX in the film’s trailer.

Mukesh Khanna says Lord Rama is presented as action hero

In an interview with Bollywood Now on YouTube, Mukesh specifically pointed to a sequence featuring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, where the character is seen climbing a tree and shooting arrows. He said he had not come across such a depiction in the versions of the Ramayana he had read or watched. He said, “Ram Maryada Purushottam hain. Smile karte the. Shri Ram ko Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, bana diya, Rajinikanth bana diya.”

The Shaktimaan actor further questioned whether the action-oriented presentation reflects the traditional image of Lord Rama. “Ramji aise fight nahi karte the,” he said, adding that the character had been turned into a “man of action” and even compared him to Clint Eastwood.

Actor raises concerns over extensive VFX

Mukesh also commented on the film’s large-scale visual effects. According to him, international audiences may approach Ramayana primarily as a fantasy spectacle, while Indian viewers are likely to connect the portrayal of Lord Rama with their religious faith and cultural understanding. He said, “Par India mein aap agar Ram dikha rahe ho, toh aastha se dikhao.”

About Ramayana

Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. Sunny Deol, Ravie Dubey, Arun Govil, Lara Dutta, Rakul Preet Singh, and Vivek Oberoi alongside.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the two-part epic is scheduled to release its first instalment during Diwali 2026, followed by the second part during Diwali 2027.

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